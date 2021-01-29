Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask was named the winner of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Thursday night.

"The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be presented annually to the nation’s outstanding Division I college offensive player who meets one or more of the following criteria: 1. Born in Texas; 2. Graduated from a Texas high school; or 3. Played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college. The player must also exhibit the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell, including integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, community, and tenacity – Specifically tenacity to persist, drive, determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals." - EarlCampbellAward.com

Trask, named a finalist for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, finished his redshirt senior season at Florida with 4,283 passing yards and 46 total touchdowns. A native of Manvel, Texas, Trask would spend his entire varsity high school career and over three years at UF as a backup, before emerging as a starter in 2019 and never looking back.

After his productive fifth-year campaign, Trask declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite his impressive year, Trask was left off of any first-team All-American or All-SEC lists and didn't earn any awards, so it feels right that he exits his college career with an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award bearing his name.

Previous Earl Campbell Tyler Rose trophy winners

2013: Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor

2014: Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU

2015: Greg Ward, QB, Houston

2016: D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

2017: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2018: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2019: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

2020: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida