Kyree Campbell Tweets Return to Florida Gators

Zach Goodall

Senior defensive lineman Kyree Campbell hinted at a return to the Florida Gators on Monday night, tweeting that "It’s good to be back [Gator emoji]." GatorsTerritory reported that Campbell will return to action against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 31, following his tweet.

Campbell, the team's projected starting nose tackle entered the 2020 season, has missed the first three games of the year for undisclosed reasons. 

While his absence has been far from Florida's lone defensive issue, not having Campbell in the fold has hurt the Gators' front a good bit. T.J. Slaton (6-foot-5, 340-pounds) has been forced into a near-three down role while Zachary Carter has been playing primarily defensive tackle for the first time in his career, as UF's entire rush has been relatively ineffective this year.

Campbell's return should fix several issues, giving the Gators a sound run defender on early downs which can both ease Slaton's role as well as push Carter to his natural position more often. 

UF's defensive line depth would also be bolstered dramatically given Campbell's ample experience, with 33 games and 24 starts under his belt at Florida. Should players continue to struggle, freshmen such as Gervon Dexter, Jaelin Humphries, or others could be looked to, but they won't have to be depended on as much as the first three weeks of the season. 

In three seasons with the Gators, Campbell has recorded 88 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and two batted passes.

Should Campbell be ready to start, expect him, Slaton, and Carter to start across the defensive line with Brenton Cox Jr. at BUCK rush end on Saturday against the Tigers.

