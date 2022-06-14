Skip to main content

Florida Gators DL Transfer Finds a New Home

Former Florida Gators defensive lineman Lamar Goods has found his transfer destination.

Photo: Lamar Goods; Credit: FloridaGators.com

Former Florida Gators defensive tackle Lamar Goods has identified his transfer destination, announcing that he will now attend the University of North Colorado on Monday evening.

Goods shared in early April that he would be departing from Florida, before the conclusion of UF's spring camp, the first led by new head coach Billy Napier. Before reaching his commitment, Goods revealed that he would visit Nebraska and eventually posted offers from Northern Colorado and Tennessee-Martin.

A member of the 2020 signing class, Goods is a former four-star defensive tackle prospect out of St. Thomas More (Conn.), originally hailing from Fort McMurray, Canada. He made two appearances in his Florida career, both in 2021 against Samford and UCF, and posted one tackle across those games.

Goods was one of several Gators to enter the transfer portal this spring, joining quarterbacks Emory Jones and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, and kicker Chris Howard. Jones and Del Rio-Wilson have also found new programs to play for — Arizona State and Syracuse, respectively — while Howard remains available.

Although Goods was not expected to heavily factor into UF's defensive tackle rotation this season, the Gators remain a bit thin at the position behind projected starters, junior Gervon Dexter and sophomore Desmond Watson. Junior Jalen Lee, redshirt junior Jaelin Humphries, redshirt freshman Chris Thomas Jr., and perhaps true freshmen Chris McClellan and Jamari Lyons could earn snaps as a result. 

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

