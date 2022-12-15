Skip to main content

Gators Injury Report: Seven Players Ruled Out for Las Vegas Bowl

Florida has ruled seven players out due to injury in the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl.

Photo: Richie Leonard IV; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida has ruled seven players out due to injury ahead of Saturday's season finale in the Las Vegas Bowl against No. 14 (CFP) Oregon State.

You can find the Gators' final injury report of the year in its entirety below.

  • TE Keon Zipperer (lower body) — out
  • OL Richie Leonard IV (lower body) — out
  • OL Jalen Farmer (upper body) — out
  • LB Justin Pelic (upper body) — out
  • CB Tre'Vez Johnson (upper body) — out
  • CB Devin Moore (upper body) — out
  • CB Ethan Pouncey (upper body) — out

Of note, Leonard, Farmer, Pelic, Johnson and Pouncey are additions to Florida's injury report as Zipperer and Moore had been sidelined since Week 10 and 7, respectively, due to their wounds.

Leonard's absence could prove to be the most crucial. He was in line to fill in for guard O'Cyrus Torrence, who declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 4, after appearing in 11 games and starting one for Torrence in 2022. 

Redshirt freshman and former Louisiana transfer Kamryn Waites, who stands at a whopping 6-foot-8, 373 pounds, is listed as Torrence's replacement at right guard against the Beavers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson's injury is also of significance for the game, leaving Florida without its primary STAR cornerback from this season. Junior Jadarrius Perkins is slated to fill in for Johnson in the secondary this weekend. 

Additionally, 17 of the 18 scholarship players who have announced their intentions to transfer this offseason were not included on the depth chart. The lone player known to be leaving the program who is listed is outside linebacker David Reese.

Not to mention, Torrence, quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter and linebacker Ventrell Miller were absent as they've begun to pursue their NFL careers. Of the players who have declared for the draft, just defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and left tackle Richard Gouraige plan to participate in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Just 55 unique players are named on Florida's depth chart, across the offense, defense and special teams. 

The Las Vegas Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 17 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here

Jack Miller
Football

Gators QB Jack Miller ‘Locked in More Than Ever’ Ahead of First Career Start

By Zach Goodall
Desmond Watson
Football

Key Matchups: How Florida Can Beat Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl

By Chris Thornton
Todd Golden, Colin Castleton
Basketball

Florida Gators vs. Ohio: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Brandon Carroll
Samson Okunlola 2
Recruiting

Gators Officially a Finalist for OT Samson Okunlola, Committing Thursday

By Zach Goodall
Ja'Keem Jackson_John Walker
Recruiting

Gators DB Commit Ja'Keem Jackson Recaps Official Visit, Recruiting Efforts

By Brandon Carroll
Gervon Dexter 5
Football

'It Was Never a Question': NFL-Bound Gervon Dexter to Play in Florida's Bowl

By Zach Goodall
Xzavier Henderson
Football

Gators WR Room Growing Healthy in Time to Succor Jack Miller in First Start

By Brandon Carroll
Anthony Richardson and O'Cyrus Torrence
Football

Gators OL O'Cyrus Torrence Selected to AP All-American First Team

By Brandon Carroll