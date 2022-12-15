Gators Injury Report: Seven Players Ruled Out for Las Vegas Bowl

Photo: Richie Leonard IV; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida has ruled seven players out due to injury ahead of Saturday's season finale in the Las Vegas Bowl against No. 14 (CFP) Oregon State.

You can find the Gators' final injury report of the year in its entirety below.

TE Keon Zipperer (lower body) — out

(lower body) — out OL Richie Leonard IV (lower body) — out

(lower body) — out OL Jalen Farmer (upper body) — out

(upper body) — out LB Justin Pelic (upper body) — out

(upper body) — out CB Tre'Vez Johnson (upper body) — out

(upper body) — out CB Devin Moore (upper body) — out

(upper body) — out CB Ethan Pouncey (upper body) — out

Of note, Leonard, Farmer, Pelic, Johnson and Pouncey are additions to Florida's injury report as Zipperer and Moore had been sidelined since Week 10 and 7, respectively, due to their wounds.

Leonard's absence could prove to be the most crucial. He was in line to fill in for guard O'Cyrus Torrence, who declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 4, after appearing in 11 games and starting one for Torrence in 2022.

Redshirt freshman and former Louisiana transfer Kamryn Waites, who stands at a whopping 6-foot-8, 373 pounds, is listed as Torrence's replacement at right guard against the Beavers.

Johnson's injury is also of significance for the game, leaving Florida without its primary STAR cornerback from this season. Junior Jadarrius Perkins is slated to fill in for Johnson in the secondary this weekend.

Additionally, 17 of the 18 scholarship players who have announced their intentions to transfer this offseason were not included on the depth chart. The lone player known to be leaving the program who is listed is outside linebacker David Reese.

Not to mention, Torrence, quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter and linebacker Ventrell Miller were absent as they've begun to pursue their NFL careers. Of the players who have declared for the draft, just defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and left tackle Richard Gouraige plan to participate in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Just 55 unique players are named on Florida's depth chart, across the offense, defense and special teams.

The Las Vegas Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 17 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.