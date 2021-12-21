Gators Learning To Juggle Two Staffs in Preparation for Bout With UCF

The Florida Gators have not one, but two coaching staffs attending to players throughout the program's bowl game on Thursday.

Perhaps one of the least spoken about discussions regarding a coaching change in the midst of a season is the impact it has on a given program's players.

That's the case for the Florida Gators, who are currently ushering in a new coaching staff led by head coach Billy Napier, while also being coached up by the previous staff led by interim HC Greg Knox.

That transition period during Bowl Game week is even more strenuous, essentially with two separate entities pulling you in different directions.

That's just a little of what the Gators have had to go through as they get set to take on the UCF Knights on Thursday in the Gasparilla Bowl. It's been a challenge, Knox said on Monday when meeting with reporters during his availability this week in anticipation of the program's bowl game.

"Our guys have done well with that," Knox said when asked about how the team is balancing both coaching staffs.

"You know, that has been a big deal because the new staff has had some things they wanted them to do. And again, they've been working with us as far as practicing and everything. So, I think they've handled it very well."

Knox has met with Napier for only around 10 minutes, he said, not enough to really know the ins and outs of what he's going to bring to the program, but enough to know he seems like a great guy and coach.

Napier himself has met with the players, too, making sure he gets to know them and apparently having them do things outside of what they're used to during a normal practice week. That much has been a challenge, Knox said.

"You know, the last couple of days have been kind of tough on them because some things they had to do for the new staff and things we're asking them to do to get ready for this bowl game," said Knox.

"But other than that, I think the kids have handled it very well. And again, I think just now getting to the bowl site, I think now they can relax and get ready to play a game."

The Gators arrived in Tampa (Fla.) on Monday in preparation for this week's game, giving them a couple of days of normal practice and installation in order to focus and have their mind right for their matchup against UCF.

According to Knox, there have been no changes as to how the program has practiced over the past week or so. A normal preparation is key for Florida as they look to end their turbulent season marred with dramatics and a coaching change, on a high note.

For Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam, who is still undecided on his future, that's exactly what it's about.

"What would it mean? I mean, it would mean, shoot, we're the best team in Florida, honestly," Elam said on Monday when asked what it would mean to beat another in-state rival.

That Gators have already defeated three in-state opponents this season in Florida State, South Florida and Florida Atlantic.

"I mean, that's what the game would mean. I feel like, you know, this football team hasn't really shown, hasn't played an elite game yet, and I feel like it's a great opportunity for us to do that."

So, Florida will have that opportunity, though amid some pretty heavy distractions heading into the week.

