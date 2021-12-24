Florida Gators Pushed Around, Fall 29-17 to UCF Knights in Gasparilla Bowl

The Florida Gators couldn't get it done in the Gasparilla Bowl against the UCF Knights, falling 29-17.

The Florida Gators (6-7) were taken down by the UCF Knights (9-4) today in the Gasparilla Bowl, a much-anticipated game in front of a sell-out crowd in Tampa Bay (Fla).

For the third time since 2013, Florida finishes with a losing record. Prior to 2013, their last losing record would come in 1979.

An end to perhaps one of the most disappointing seasons for Florida in quite some time, especially considering the expectations the program had on them heading into the year.

For Florida, the program is currently undergoing a complete change of its coaching staff with head coach Billy Napier waiting in the wings why the remnants of the Dan Mullen era, led by interim HC Greg Knox coached its final game for Florida today.

For the Knights, in its first year under HC Gus Mazahan, the program rose to the occasion, playing hard throughout the night in front of a litany of UCF fans that made the trip to Tampa tonight.

It was an undisciplined, physical second half that would plague both teams, particularly during the third quarter of the contest. Multiple personal foul calls, an ejection and taunting penalties were called on both the Knights and Gators, though Florida would have three of those calls.

A chippy, intense matchup indeed, as should be expected between a Power 5 and Group of 5 contest.

After taking a slim, 10-9 lead during the first half of the contest, the Gators were able to hold onto their lead, led by the Florida defense that appeared to dominate the line of scrimmage against the Knights, at least during critical situations.

The Knights would take the first second-half lead, the third lead change of the contest with a four-yard touchdown run by Knights RB Isaiah Bowser, giving the Knights a 16-10 lead. The score would come after the longest play from scrimmage of the day from UCF receiver Ryan O'Keefe, a 74-yard scamper.

O'Keefe added four carries for 110 yards, along with seven receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

During the third quarter, Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was ejected during a point after attempt by the Knights. He was penalized for "punching" a Knights player, though that punch appeared more like a shove than anything upon further review.

Florida, tasked with playing catch up would give the contest its fourth lead change of the day, a 19-yard scamper by running back Malik Davis. Davis rushed for 54 yards during the third quarter of the contest, including the 19-yard touchdown. Florida would take the lead 17-16.

The fifth lead change of the night would come as the Knights scored a field goal late in the third quarter. After a failed Florida drive, resulting in a 35-yard punt, the Knights would hit O'Keefe on a 54-yard strike for a touchdown, giving the Knights their largest lead of the night, 26-17 with a little over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

It seemed as though nothing could go right for Florida in the final stretch of the contest. Quickly, UCF took complete control of the game without the Gators having very much of a chance at mounting a comeback. The Knights would do so on the back of their run game, pushing around the Gators defensive line all night.

Ultimately for Florida, its passing game never really took off with redshirt junior QB Emory Jones completing just 14 out of 36 of his passes for 171 yards. While the team rushed for 205 yards, much of that came on a few separate drives on the day, never holding a consistent ground game.

The Knights would finish the contest having rushed for 288 yards, out-rushing the Gators. They'd out-gain Florida in total yardage, too, with 436 compared to 376.

A scary moment would occur near the end of the contest with Gators receiver Justin Shorter carted off the field after taking a hard hit. The Florida trainer rushed out onto the field after Shorter lay motionless for several seconds. At one point, the entire Florida team surrounded Shorter.

ESPN would later report on its broadcast that Shorter was heard talking to Florida trainers, a good sign knowing that he was conscious and talking.

Obviously, it was not the end that Florida hoped for following a turbulent season, but it is an end nonetheless and they'll head into next year with the new coaching staff, and perhaps new hope, afterward.

