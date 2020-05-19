Can Florida Gators RB Malik Davis Have A Major Comeback Season?

Injuries are part of the game.

And Florida running back Malik Davis knows this all too well. The Tampa native has shown flashes of greatness since his arrival at UF in 2017. However, multiple lower-body wounds have sidelined him and hurt his playing time when he was healthy.

In 2019, Davis struggled to find meaningful snaps throughout the season. A combination of still being fresh off of a broken foot, along with the emergence of Dameon Pierce to play understudy to senior Lamical Perine made it hard for Davis to find a home in the backfield.

But could that have actually been a blessing for Davis?

For the first time in his career, the back got to give his body a break. He suited up for every game, yet only carried the ball 34 times. But more importantly, he went a whole season without a serious injury.

In 2019, Davis mentally seemed to not be where he once was. He finished the season with only 86 yards rushing and a mere 2.5 yards per carry.

However, it was not entirely on him. Watch this play where the offensive line doesn't hold up for him, yet he still makes somebody miss and scoots up the field for nice yardage.

And early on in his freshman season, Davis showed all sorts of signs that he could be special. Against Kentucky in 2017, he carried the ball 21 times for 94 yards. The next week against Vanderbilt, he had 17 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

One of those touchdowns included this long game-winner. Watch how Davis zooms through the crease and gets away from everyone in a matter of seconds.

The Jesuit prospect just might be the biggest wildcard on this Florida roster heading into 2019. What Mullen and Co. will get from the fourth-year back is nearly impossible to predict.

A lot of Davis's production could depend on three factors:

Health

Both physically and mentally. While his body was healed in 2019, he didn't mentally seem to be totally sharp. In 2020, he will need both.

The Offensive Line

Davis wasn't the only Gator running back to struggle to find open space last season. Even starter La'Mical Perine went three games averaging less than four yards per carry.

The offensive line last season had an extremely hard time run blocking. And by the time that unit picked up its play and improved, Davis had been buried down in the depth chart.

But Davis, this coming season with an offensive line that should be much improved, especially given the Stewart Reese transfer to Florida from Mississippi State, the entire RB group should have an easier time.

The Depth Chart

Transfer-running back Lorenzo Lingard and Davis will compete for that second spot behind Dameon Pierce in the 2020 backfield. Lingard is a huge wildcard himself, coming off of an MCL tear at Miami.

So, how much each plays, will depend on the emergence of the other as well.