Simms Includes Gators CB Marco Wilson on Top-6 CB List for 2021 NFL Draft

Former Gators cornerback Marco Wilson is starting to gain more respect as we inch closer towards the 2021 NFL Draft.

Incredibly polarizing NBC Sports Analyst Chris Simms has released his top-6 cornerback list for the 2021 NFL Draft and includes equally polarizing Gators draft prospect Marco Wilson on the table.

The Florida Gators will almost certainly have two players selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Both tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Kadarius Toney aren't, however, the only players that have seen their names pop up on Twitter feeds.

The 2020 Florida Gators football team left much to be desired. It was a perirenal winner for much of the season, losing just one game during the first eight weeks of the season, and had the looks of a playoff team after defeating Georgia.

Things weren't always pretty for Florida, however, and its secondary issues were clearly noted. That's why it comes as a surprise for many to see Simms list Wilson on his top list for the cornerback position in this year's draft class.

Along with Wilson, Simms lists Caleb Farley (No. 1, Virginia Tech), Tyson Campbell (2, Georgia), Patrick Surtain II (3, Alabama), Aaron Robinson (4, UCF) and Paulson Adebo (5, Stanford).

Wilson declared for the 2021 NFL Draft shortly following his redshirt junior season at Florida. He played in only 36 total games due to a season-ending injury suffered in 2018. Over the course of his career, he tallied 103 tackles and three interceptions playing multiple roles for the Florida defense, including STAR and boundary cornerback.

A polarizing player, Wilson showcased plenty of skills and athleticism to go with his faults throughout his career. Just prior to his season-ending injury in 2018, Wilson was named a Preseason Third Team All-SEC cornerback. He was one of four true freshmen to start at cornerback on opening day in the program's history in 2017, joining Joe Haden (2007), Janoris Jenkins (2008) and Marcus Roberson (2011).

It will be intriguing to see where the NFL will have Wilson pegged as we inch closer to the 2021 NFL Draft. The cornerback position is heavily stacked at the top and Wilson could see his name called sooner rather than later due to the depth, or lack thereof, at the position.

According to Pro Football Focus, 2020 was Wilson's poorest season, earning him a coverage grade of 54.3. During his freshman season, Wilson earned a grade of 74.2, and his 42.5% completion percentage allowed was one of the major reasons why observers thought so highly of him to begin his career.

The talent is there, but the question becomes whether or not the NFL believes his regression was due to circumstances outside of his control such as the lack of talent surrounding him at times in his career, or if they can be honed in with the proper coaching.

For now, it appears Wilson could be selected at any point beyond round 1 of the NFL Draft, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him selected within the first three rounds, either, especially if Simms is accurate and has anything to say about it.