Former Gators, Pouncey Twins Jointly Retire From NFL

Two of the most notable offensive linemen if not players as a whole in Florida Gators football history, Maurkice and Mike Pouncey have hung up their cleats for a final time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers centers, both 31 years old, announced their retirement together on Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN and shared by their friend and former Steelers guard Ramon Foster.

"As I write this farewell speech I cry and laugh that twin boys from Lakeland, Fla., that grew up in poverty made it this far in life both living out NFL dreams," Maurkice shared in his retirement note. "I can honestly say faith and the work ethic our parents Lisa and Robert Webster instilled in their kids (Mike, Maurkice, Talisha and Tierra) we love you mom and dad!"

"The one thing I could never live with and that was letting you down," Mike directed to his brother in his note. "The constant pushing each other to be the best is what made us who we are today! We wanted to make it cool to be an offensive lineman and we accomplished it."

Both Pouncey brothers enjoyed a National Championship run in 2008 and numerous combined All-SEC and All-American seasons at Florida before turning pro in back-to-back years, Maurkice emerging as a first round pick in 2010 with the Steelers and Mike following in his footsteps in 2011, selected by the Miami Dolphins. Each spending a decade in the NFL - Maurkice just finished his eleventh season - the two put together a total of 13 Pro Bowl seasons.

Maurkice, in his eleven years with the Steelers, might eventually warrant a Pro Football Hall of Fame selection after compiling nine Pro Bowl and five All-Pro nods, including three first-team honors. Pouncey has a brick outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at UF for his Consensus All-American 2009 season, a year in which he was the first Florida center in program history to earn the Rimington Award.