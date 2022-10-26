Gators Midweek Injury Report: O'Cyrus Torrence to Return vs. Bulldogs

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida has deemed five players out and one player questionable ahead of the Gators' Week 9 rivalry matchup with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Additionally, a starter will return to the lineup after missing UF's last game in Week 7.

You can find Florida's Week 9 injury report below.

TE Nick Elksnis (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out TE Arlis Boardingham (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out EDGE Lloyd Summerall III (upper body) - questionable

(upper body) - questionable LB Diwun Black (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out CB Devin Moore (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out LS Marco Ortiz (upper body) - out

Most notably, midseason AP All-American offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence has been removed from UF's injury report and has been listed as the starter at right guard for Week 9.

Torrence, dealing with a lower-body injury at the time, did not play against the LSU Tigers on Oct. 15. Sophomore Richie Leonard IV filled in along Florida's offensive line for that game.

Otherwise, Summerall is the only addition to the report this week as Elksnis, Boardingham, Black, Moore and Ortiz did not play in Week 7. A reserve edge rusher, Summerall has appeared in seven games this season, primarily on special teams.

Ortiz, who has been out since Week 1, entered the transfer portal earlier on Wednesday.

The Gators will take on the Bulldogs on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

