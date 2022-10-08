Skip to main content

Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers: Homecoming Tickets Remain Available

Get your last-minute tickets to Florida vs. Missouri here.

Photo: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Scrambling to find a seat for the Florida Gators' homecoming contest with the Missouri Tigers today at noon? Sports Illustrated has your back. 

You can get your tickets to Florida's Week 6 matchup with Missouri for as low as $16 at SI Tickets right now. There is a $10 flat fee for any purchase, no matter how many tickets you buy, and SI features a savings calculator upon ticket selection to compare fees with competing marketplaces.

Florida's Gator Walk will begin 2 hours and 20 minutes before kickoff at approximately 9:40 A.M. ET. There will be a special homecoming performance by the University of Florida's Fightin' Gator Marching Band with the Fightin’ Gator Alumni band at halftime.

Freshly enshrined Gator Great, former UF forward Chandler Parsons will be the honorary "Mr. Two Bits" during pre-game festivities. 

Parsons and eight other Florida legends —  Jeff Demps (football, track & field), Conor Dwyer (swimming), Joe Haden (football), Michelle Moultrie (softball), Christian Taylor (track & field), Mike Zunino (baseball), Honorary Letterman Jeremy Foley (athletic director) and Distinguished Letterwinner Steve Beeland (men's tennis; women's/men's tennis coach) — were inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 on Friday night. 

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.

