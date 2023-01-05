Former Florida starting linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, who transferred to Utah prior to the 2022 season, announced on Wednesday evening that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

A class of 2019 prospect from Auburn (Ala.) High, Diabate chose the Gators over offers from the local Auburn Tigers and nearby Alabama Crimson Tide among other programs.

Diabate quickly emerged as a versatile linebacker in former defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's scheme, taking the field in 13 games as a true freshman. He went on to start in 17 of his 37 games at UF, posting 176 tackles, six sacks, 14 tackles for loss, an interception, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in a hybrid off-ball and edge-rushing role.

It was in the Pac-12 where Diabate truly emerged as a consistent playmaker, however, following his transfer to Utah last January after Florida's hiring of Billy Napier as head coach.

Diabate manned the Mac (middle) linebacker position in the Utes' defense this past season, accumulating 58 tackles, five sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a defended pass in 12 starts. Nine of those tackles came against his former team when Florida defeated Utah, 29-26, on Sept. 3.

Diabate accepted an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl on Dec. 13, as a result of his success with the Utes. While he was a true senior, Diabate would have been eligible to return for one more season due to COVID-19 eligibility extensions.

A year ago, former Utah Mac linebacker Devin Lloyd was selected in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Diabate, Lloyd's replacement, isn't expected to be picked that high in the draft, but it will be intriguing to see where his career goes next nonetheless.

10 members of Florida's 2022 roster have entered the upcoming NFL Draft: Quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter, offensive linemen Richard Gouraige and O'Cyrus Torrence, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr., linebackers Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney and safeties Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III.

