Skip to main content

Former Florida LB Mohamoud Diabate Enters 2023 NFL Draft

After spending one season at Utah, former Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is off to the pros.

Former Florida starting linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, who transferred to Utah prior to the 2022 season, announced on Wednesday evening that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

A class of 2019 prospect from Auburn (Ala.) High, Diabate chose the Gators over offers from the local Auburn Tigers and nearby Alabama Crimson Tide among other programs.

Diabate quickly emerged as a versatile linebacker in former defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's scheme, taking the field in 13 games as a true freshman. He went on to start in 17 of his 37 games at UF, posting 176 tackles, six sacks, 14 tackles for loss, an interception, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in a hybrid off-ball and edge-rushing role.

It was in the Pac-12 where Diabate truly emerged as a consistent playmaker, however, following his transfer to Utah last January after Florida's hiring of Billy Napier as head coach. 

Diabate manned the Mac (middle) linebacker position in the Utes' defense this past season, accumulating 58 tackles, five sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a defended pass in 12 starts. Nine of those tackles came against his former team when Florida defeated Utah, 29-26, on Sept. 3.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Diabate accepted an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl on Dec. 13, as a result of his success with the Utes. While he was a true senior, Diabate would have been eligible to return for one more season due to COVID-19 eligibility extensions. 

A year ago, former Utah Mac linebacker Devin Lloyd was selected in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Diabate, Lloyd's replacement, isn't expected to be picked that high in the draft, but it will be intriguing to see where his career goes next nonetheless.

10 members of Florida's 2022 roster have entered the upcoming NFL Draft: Quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter, offensive linemen Richard Gouraige and O'Cyrus Torrence, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr., linebackers Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney and safeties Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.

Colin Castleton
Basketball

Florida Gators Fall in Defeat to Texas A&M in First SEC Home Game, 66-63

By Brandon Carroll
Anthony Richardson 2
Football

Florida QB Anthony Richardson Debuts Top 10 in ESPN NFL Mock Draft

By Zach Goodall
GoldenUF_WilliamsTAMU
Basketball

Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Brandon Carroll
Todd Golden
Basketball

Todd Golden Optimistic About Florida's Growth Post-Auburn

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier
Football

Transfer OT, Visiting This Weekend, Names Florida in Top 4

By Zach Goodall
Jaden Robinson
Football

Billy Napier: Jaden Robinson Will Help Gators' 'Critical Need' at LB

By Zach Goodall
Teradja Mitchell
Football

Florida Lands Commitment From Ohio State LB Transfer Teradja Mitchell

By Zach Goodall
Cam'Ron Jackson
Football

Cam'Ron Jackson Determined to Create 'Disruption' on Gators Defensive Line

By Brandon Carroll