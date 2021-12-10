Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Florida Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    The Florida Gators will be losing linebacker Mohamoud Diabate to the transfer portal.
    Photo Credit: University of Florida athletic association 

    The Florida Gators will be losing another one of its starters from the 2021 football season to the transfer portal. Along with wide receiver Jacob Copeland on Thursday, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has entered the portal, according to Blake Alderman of Swamp247.

    John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated All-American confirmed Diabate's portal entrance as the news broke.

    Diabate is the sixth Florida player to enter the portal since the conclusion of the 2021 season, following Copeland, edge rusher Khris Bogle, offensive lineman Gerald Mincey, outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall and defensive lineman Dante Zanders.

    For Diabate, his transfer comes after three seasons with the Gators, playing in 37 games. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound LB accounted for 70 solo tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. With a change in his role over the past two years, his tackles for loss and sacks went down, but overall tackles shot up in 2021, accounting for a career-high 89 total.

    Now, it appears that Diabate will be leaving Florida with a new staff slated to head in. His best asset is his pass-rushing ability, something that he was seldom able to lose near the tail end of his playing career at Florida. Due to injuries at inside linebacker and depth issues, Diabate played primarily off-ball LB, limiting his skillset.

    With a 3.9 GPA and a Rhodes Scholar candidate, Diabate is one of the brightest players within the program. His aspirations in life may go beyond football and rightfully so.

