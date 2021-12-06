Jabbar Juluke Named Gators RB Coach/Offensive AHC

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Jabbar Juluke Named Florida Gators RB Coach/Offensive AHC

    The Gators have their next running backs coach.
    Author:

    The third hire of the day for Billy Napier's Florida Gators coaching staff, Jabbar Juluke will take over as UF's running backs coach and associate head coach (offense), the school announced on Monday.

    Juluke spent the last four seasons under Napier at Louisiana in the same position, consistently helping produce a dynamic Ragin' Cajuns' rushing attack. Finishing top four in the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game every year under Juluke, including the No. 1 ranking in 2019, Louisiana proceeded to send running backs Elijah Mitchell (2021 sixth round, San Francisco 49ers) and Raymond Calais (2020 seventh round, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) to the NFL Draft.

    As a result of Louisiana's 257.4 rushing yards per game in 2019, Juluke was named the nation's Running Backs Coach of the Year by FootballScoop.

    Prior to his time at Louisiana, Juluke spent a season at Texas Tech (2017) and a year at LSU (2016). During his time with the Tigers in the SEC, Juluke coached eventual No. 5 overall pick Leonard Fournette and was credited for the emergence of All-SEC running back Derrius Guice. Guice went on to become a second-round pick in 2018.

    Juluke also emerged as a key recruiter during his tim LSU, helping the Tigers land safety Grant Delpit, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and offensive lineman Saadhiq Charles during his lone year on the job.

    Florida announced the hirings of Mark Hocke as strength and conditioning director/associate head coach, Patrick Toney as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach, and Ryan O'Hara as a quarterbacks assistant/offensive analyst along with Juluke on Monday afternoon.

