AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators Announce Home-and Home-with N.C State in 2026, 2032

Donavon Keiser

With the 2020 season still being up in the air, the University of Florida has gotten a couple of steps ahead, announcing that the Gators will take on the N.C. State Wolfpack in 2026 and 2032. 

To begin the two-game series, the Gators will head to Raleigh in 2026, and the Wolfpack with make the trip down to Gainesville six years later in 2032. 

The two teams have played 14 times, with the Gators leading the series with a 9-4-1 record. N.C State and Florida last faced off in the 1992 Gator Bowl, where Florida came out victorious by a score of 27-10. The first meeting between the two schools occurred in Tampa, Florida in 1927, where the Wolfpack won 12-6. 

Florida has continued to schedule out games as far out ahead as 2032 and will continue to do so as they fill multiple vacancies within their schedules. As of now, the Gators are set to play out-of-conference Miami, Utah, California, Colorado, Arizona State, USF, and Texas within the next 12 years. Florida State is also scheduled as a yearly matchup. 

As schedules continue to be filled out far in advance beyond conference matchups, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin has set up several intriguing future series in short time. 

More Power Five teams have taken the approach of buffing up their out of conference schedules in recent years, such as Ohio State and Alabama scheduling home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028. FSU & Georgia have also scheduled a future home-and-home. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Gators Assistants Regarded as 'Rising Stars' by Anonymous Coaches

Many will point to Dan Mullen as the key to the Florida Gators success, however the assistant coaches have begun to receive similar praise for their work.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Commit, DE Tyreak Sapp Releases Top-Five Schools

Originally committed to the Gators in 2018, 2021 defensive end Tyreak Sapp releases top-five schools.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: Mordecai McDaniel

Taking a look at the recruitment history, fit, and projected role for 2020 defensive back signee Modercai McDaniel

Brandon Carroll

Scouting Notes: 2022 Central Florida Defensive Prospects to Watch

An early check-in on some of the top prospects in the Central Florida area for the class of 2022.

Brian Smith

Looking Ahead: Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels 2020

Looking ahead at the Florida Gators 2020 schedule to a threatening Week 7 opponent in the Ole Miss Rebels.

Brandon Carroll

Dan Mullen's Five Most-Fun Wins at Florida so Far: No. 2 - LSU (2018)

Dan Mullen has enjoyed a plethora of success so far at Florida, what were his five most fun wins?

GrahamMarsh_

Florida Gators CB Kaiir Elam 'High' on PFF's Radar Heading Into 2020

Florida Gators cornerback, Kaiir Elam, is set to make a major impact with the team moving into the 2020 season as the team's No. 1 cornerback.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators SG Bradley Beal to Miss NBA Restart with Wizards Due to Injury

While the NBA anticipates its restart in the new Orlando-based bubble, former Gators, shooting guard, now with the Washington Wizards will miss out due to an injury.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida's Anthony Richardson Is the 'Whole Package' Says QB Coach Denny Thompson

How can a quarterback go from raw talent to an impossible ceiling overnight? Quarterback coach Denny Thompson explains.

Demetrius Harvey

Four Florida Gators on SI Publishers 2020 Preseason All-SEC Teams

Four Florida Gators find themselves on the Sports Illustrated Publishers Preseason All-SEC teams, including three first-teamers.

Zach Goodall