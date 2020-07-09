Florida Gators Announce Home-and Home-with N.C State in 2026, 2032

With the 2020 season still being up in the air, the University of Florida has gotten a couple of steps ahead, announcing that the Gators will take on the N.C. State Wolfpack in 2026 and 2032.

To begin the two-game series, the Gators will head to Raleigh in 2026, and the Wolfpack with make the trip down to Gainesville six years later in 2032.

The two teams have played 14 times, with the Gators leading the series with a 9-4-1 record. N.C State and Florida last faced off in the 1992 Gator Bowl, where Florida came out victorious by a score of 27-10. The first meeting between the two schools occurred in Tampa, Florida in 1927, where the Wolfpack won 12-6.

Florida has continued to schedule out games as far out ahead as 2032 and will continue to do so as they fill multiple vacancies within their schedules. As of now, the Gators are set to play out-of-conference Miami, Utah, California, Colorado, Arizona State, USF, and Texas within the next 12 years. Florida State is also scheduled as a yearly matchup.

As schedules continue to be filled out far in advance beyond conference matchups, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin has set up several intriguing future series in short time.

More Power Five teams have taken the approach of buffing up their out of conference schedules in recent years, such as Ohio State and Alabama scheduling home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028. FSU & Georgia have also scheduled a future home-and-home.