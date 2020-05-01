Tracking Jersey Numbers for the Florida Gators 2020 Draft Class

Jersey numbers are beginning to roll in for the Florida Gators' 2020 NFL Draft class.

We're keeping track of each number selection, because this is the content you crave. Make sure to keep checking back with this post as it will be updated when new numbers are announced.

CB C.J. Henderson

Jacksonville Jaguars, first round, ninth overall

New Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback and former Gators playmaker C.J. Henderson is set to wear the number 21 in Jacksonville. Henderson recently changed his Twitter profile picture to reflect that, and confirmed his number selection in an interview on the Jaguars' Instagram account.

Jaguars fans teased Henderson on Twitter by asking him to wear the number 20, of course following the departure of disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey last season via trade. However, Henderson turned down that opportunity in order to start his own legacy rather than living in the shadow of Jacksonville's former shutdown cornerback.

WR Van Jefferson

Los Angeles Rams, second round, 57th overall

After donning the number 12 throughout his college career, both at Florida and at Ole Miss, Van Jefferson will continue wearing the number 12 with the Rams. Previously, wide receiver Brandin Cooks wore the number 12 for the Rams. Funny enough, Jefferson was selected with the pick that the Rams received in trading Cooks to the Houston Texans, so he will be taking over both Cooks' role in the offense and his old jersey.

LB Jonathan Greenard

Houston Texans, third round, 90th overall

Jonathan Greenard will maintain a jersey number in the 50s with the Houston Texans, but as inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi reps the No. 58 that Greenard wore at Florida and Louisville in his college career, Greenard has slid down to No. 52.