Tracking Jersey Numbers for Gators 2021 NFL Draft Picks

Keeping track of each of Florida's 2021 NFL Draft pick's new jersey numbers as they enter the pros.

Photo credit: Atlanta Falcons

If you're the type of Florida fan that invests in former Gators' jerseys for their NFL team, this story is the place to be. We're tracking each of Florida's eight 2021 draft picks and their new jerseys after last week's NFL Draft below.

So far, only four of the eight numbers have been unveiled. This story will be updated as the new looks continue to roll out.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons: No. 8

Pitts becomes one of the first skill players in NFL history to wear a single-digit number on his uniform by selecting the No. 8, one-half of his college number of No. 84 at Florida. For what it's worth, that's the over/under I'm placing on touchdowns for Pitts during his rookie season. I can see him hitting the over, too.

WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants: TBA

The Giants have a laundry list of retired numbers, including the No. 1 and No. 4 - numbers in which Toney wore over his final three seasons at UF. His freshman season number, 17, is also occupied by backup quarterback Clayton Thorson, although Toney could probably use his first-round pick status to negotiate for that or other numbers that catch his eye.

QB Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: No. 2

The Buccaneers had shown an interest in re-signing backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert throughout the offseason, who wore the No. 11 in 2020. Jersey number selections probably played no factor, but it was unsurprising to see Gabbert agree to a new deal with Tampa Bay days after Trask elected to change his number from No. 11 to No. 2.

CB Marco Wilson, Arizona Cardinals: TBA

The No. 3, which Wilson wore throughout his entire Gators career, is currently unfulfilled on the Cardinals roster. The No. 1, which Wilson wore in high school at American Heritage, belongs to star quarterback Kyler Murray, however.

Interestingly, UF released a graphic for each draft pick with updated jersey numbers for each player available at the time of the post (see: Pitts and Trask) with Wilson wearing a No. 20 Cardinals jersey. Could @GatorsFB know something that we don't?

K Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals: No. 2

McPherson's college number, No. 19, belongs to rising fourth-year wide receiver Auden Tate. Shucks.

S Shawn Davis, Indianapolis Colts: TBA

Davis wore traditional defensive back numbers, No. 31 and No. 20, at Florida before moving to No. 6 as a senior. The good news for Davis; His most recent numbers (6 and 31) are both currently available on the Colts roster.

DT T.J. Slaton, Green Bay Packers: No. 93

There are two acceptable number ranges for defensive linemen in this writer's not-to-be-taken-all-too-seriously opinion: The 50s and the 90s. Slaton rocked No. 56 as a big man in the middle of Florida's defense and should look equally as good manning that role in the No. 93 for Green Bay.

OT Stone Forsythe, Seattle Seahawks: TBA

Brandon Shell emerged as the Seahawks starting right tackle last year after his departure from the New York Jets. He's worn the No. 72 his entire pro career, and chances are if Forsythe earns a starting role in Seattle, he'll be playing opposite of Shell instead of 35-year-old Duane Brown. Forsythe is in for a number change as such.

Seattle only had three draft picks this offseason, so Forsythe doesn't have much competition when selecting his next jersey number.