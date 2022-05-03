How Will Former Gators' DL Zachary Carter Align in the Bengals Defense?

The Bengals are looking to add the missing pieces to a Super Bowl contending team. How does third-round pick Zachary Carter fit into the mix defensively?

Some may view the Cincinnati Bengals' selection of Zachary Carter with the 95th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as a reach. But, in a vacuum, the move is supplemental aid to a defensive line that gasped for help at points late last season.

The Bengals are just a few months removed from their best season in the 21st century. Carried by the young offensive core of Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, the stars aligned for an improbable push toward the Super Bowl.

They took down the top-seeded Tennessee Titans and the metaphorical giants in the AFC in the Kansas City Cheifs on the road and had the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams on the ropes late in the second half of the big game.

As a result, they are no longer viewed as an underdog. Instead, they're proven. Now they're tasked with replicating similar success.

They addressed the considerable need for offensive linemen in free agency with a focus on the longevity and production of Burrow to facilitate to the array of weapons at his disposal. In the draft, the defensive side of the ball was the focus for the Bengals as they attempt to manufacture a complementary defensive unit going forward.

In the list of needs, the Bengals desired formidable defensive line depth. The addition of Carter provides that, and more.

Over the last three seasons, Carter has earned his keep on the Gators' defensive line bouncing around from position to position.

Lining up inside, outside, left or right, Carter has served as a more than serviceable plug upfront anywhere the defensive staff saw fit. Playing 1,749 total snaps during his four-year collegiate career, he spent 32% of his downs on the interior defensive line, showing he could mix it up well with guards and centers alike.

That's an impressive feat for someone who arrived in Gainesville hovering between 250 and 270 pounds.

Generating a significant impact no matter his location, Carter made his living in the opposition's backfield with 28.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 career sacks in 46 games.

Adding 107 tackles, eight tipped passes, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown, the Tampa (Fla.) native allowed his talents to shine through in a multi-faceted role as a redshirt junior and senior. That production came despite operating in an underwhelming defensive unit, at least in his final two seasons.

That well-versed experience not only gave the Bengals confidence in their decision to draft Carter with a third-round pick but equipped him with a pro-level toolkit.

As Cincinnati attempts to build off last season's unexpected success in an offensive talent-riddled AFC, adding pieces to the defense — particularly in the trenches — is imperative. Carter brings his pass-rushing prowess to the unit.

His experience off the edge gives Cincinnati the luxury to allow him to pin his ears back to win with length and power rushing the passer. However, standing at 6-foot-4, 282 pounds, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo looks to start the former Gators lineman on the interior for his NFL career to take advantage of the aforementioned versatility that makes him uncommon.

Carter projects to be a rotational three-or five-technique in the early going of his stint in Cincy — in rotation with or alongside starter B.J.Hill — but Anarumo plans to gradually move him away from the ball as he grows more polished working against tackles.

He will work alongside Hill, Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson and others on the Bengals' defensive line while patching the much-needed depth that raised concern as the franchise embarked on the closing stages of the 2021 season.

The lack of current depth in the Bengals' trenches gives Carter the opportunity to carve out a niche in the defense as he begins his NFL career.

