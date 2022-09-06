The last Sunday without the NFL contests until February has come and gone.

As anticipation builds, the time of the year when franchises release unofficial week one depth charts is upon us. A couple of former Florida Gators stars set to embark on their rookie campaigns are garnering buzz to take on a significant role for their respective squads.

Running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Kaiir Elam will take the field for their professional debuts on Sunday, sporting noteworthy responsibilities.

While they step into two vastly different situations where 2022 success is concerned, each will prove crucial to the realistic goals of their squads.

AllGators is here to preview what each former Florida talent brings to their team in week one and their expectations to meet for a successful year one.

Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce

Arguably one of the biggest storylines of the offseason is Pierce's meteoric rise up the Texans depth chart.

Pierce flashed excellence throughout his time at the University of Florida, although he failed to reach his full potential due to a mundane backfield rotation that significantly cut his touches. He failed to average 10 carries per game during his time at UF but made the most of the touches he did receive.

His 1,806 yards, 5.5 yards per carry and 23 touchdowns on the ground paired with 45 receptions for 455 yards and five scores through the air with the Gators tabbed him as a potential three-down back at the next level. That's not to mention rapid progression in pass progression.

Pairing a strong lower half with elite power, contact balance and adequate speed, Pierce showcased exactly what offenses in the league search for out of their backs.

Following Houston's preseason release of Marlon Mack, the idea that Pierce performed well enough to earn the starting spot in the Texans backfield was all but solidified. The unofficial release of their depth chart on Tuesday silenced any doubts about his status.

Houston will once again open the season as a bottom feeder in the AFC but is forming a solid core offensively with second-year quarterback David Mills and star wideout Brandin Cooks leading the charge. If Pierce can emerge as a legitimate bell cow back in year one, the Texans' offense could become a dynamic, balanced attack.

He will align as the top back with veteran Rex Burkhead operating in relief.

Pierce and the Texans kick off their year on Sunday against the Colts at home at 1 pm ET.

Bills Cornerback Kaiir Elam

Unlike Pierce, Elam finds himself on a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Buffalo. In some people's eyes, the Bills are the favorite to take home the Lombardi Trophy this season.

Drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft to fill the cornerback role opposite defensive mainstay TreDavious White, Elam quickly fell into his niche at one of the most challenging positions in modern-day football.

As a result, he will take on responsibilities as the starter in week one as Buffalo begins their road to Glendale (Az.) for Super Bowl LVII.

Coming out of college, the former true freshman starter showcased elite skills as a press man corner for the Gators in three seasons with the squad. Possessing impeccable length and polished technique for a defensive back of his age, Elam sat as one of the top cornerbacks in the draft off intangibles alone when his time came for entry.

His 78 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 20 pass breakups and five interceptions complemented his elite skillset.

As a result, the Bills — having a glaring need for a CB2 — moved up in the draft after other top corners Derek Stingley and Sauce Gardner heard their name called in the top ten to select Elam at No. 23.

He won't be handed the unrivaled reins of the position right off the bat, as he expects to rotate with fellow rookie Christian Benford as the Bills' No. 2 early in the year while Dane Jackson starts at CB1 without White in the mix (knee). However, the talent he possesses gives the Palm Beach product the ability to win the full-time starting spot as the season moves along despite the three-man competition.

A successful year one for Elam resides in his ability to delete the opposition's second-best wideout. If he can provide a legitimate No. 2 option to an established veteran in White on the opposite boundary, the Bills will get exactly what they bargained for when they moved up to pick him.

Elam and the Bills will open the 2022 NFL season on Thursday at 8:20 pm ET as they take on the reigning Super Bowl Champions Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood (Calif.).

