Florida TE Nick Elksnis Transferring to South Carolina

Florida redshirt freshman tight end Nick Elksnis announced that he will transfer to South Carolina this offseason on Sunday.

Elksnis was the sixth player to announce that he would enter the transfer portal before Florida's regular season concluded. He left the team at that time, finishing his Gators career with eight appearances and zero statistics logged after redshirting as a true freshman and nursing multiple shoulder injuries in 2022.

He reportedly visited South Carolina for the team's first Gator Bowl practice on Thursday. Head coach Shane Beamer was able to quickly seal the deal on Elksnis's portal recruitment from there.

Elksnis' path to playing time with the Gamecocks could be a short one. South Carolina has lost starting tight end Jaheim Bell (Florida State) and backup Austin Stogner (Oklahoma) via transfer this postseason after the duo combined for 45 receptions, 441 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

The Gamecocks' next leading tight end in receptions this past season was Nate Adkins, a graduate student who hauled in eight catches for 90 yards.

Elksnis, defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU) and Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh), tight end Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive lineman Joshua Braun (Arkansas) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska) have all found new homes after entering the transfer portal.

Currently, 11 scholarship Florida players remain in the portal: Running backs Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard, wide receivers Trent Whittemore and Daejon Reynolds, offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil, defensive lineman Jalen Lee, outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III, Chief Borders and David Reese, inside linebacker Diwun Black and safety Kamar Wilcoxson.

