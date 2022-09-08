Gators NIL Replica Player Jerseys Available Now
Photo: Donovan McMillon; Credit: Alex Shepherd
For the first time ever, customizable Florida Gators football jerseys with the name and number of current players are now on sale, the program announced Thursday.
With the launch of Fanatics’ NIL replica jersey program, fans are now able to purchase Jordan brand jersey’s from a wide assortment of Florida football players. The Gators joined as part of the initial batch of teams represented in the launch.
The players will earn compensation for their jersey purchases due to the NIL guidelines that allow profit of name, image and likeness for college athletes.
Read More
When the payment of players through NIL initially became legalized, the manufacturing and disbursement of customized jerseys were immediately called for. Now, one of the intended benefits of NIL is being realized in college football.
The Florida football program is an early winner in that department. Gators volleyball and soccer jerseys will also be available in the coming weeks.
Below you can find the list of football talent that opted-in to the group licensing program with OneTeam, allowing for their name and number to display on the jerseys. Notably, quarterback Anthony Richardson has a standalone jersey available on Fanatics' website.
- 0 WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars
- 2 LB Amari Burney
- 2 RB Montrell Johnson
- 3 CB Jason Marshall Jr.
- 4 WR Justin Shorter
- 7 RB Trevor Etienne
- 8 CB Jalen Kimber
- 10 QB Jack Miller
- 10 DB Miguel Mitchell
- 11 QB Jalen Kitna
- 11 DB Jordan Young
- 13 QB Kyle Engel
- 13 S Donovan McMillon
- 14 WR Trent Whittemore
- 15 QB Anthony Richardson
- 15 LB Derek Wingo
- 18 QB Jack Anders
- 18 TE Dante Zanders
- 19 WR Alex Gonzales
- 20 S Corey Collier Jr.
- 22 S Rashad Torrence
- 24 CB Avery Helm
- 25 CB Ethan Pouncey
- 28 CB Devin Moore
- 30 WR Tyler Spierto
- 36 RB Cornelius Barnes
- 37 P Tyler Waxman
- 38 RB Joseph Carlson
- 38 DB Cahron Rackley
- 40 P Jacob Watkins
- 41 WR Justin Curtis
- 42 LS Rocco Underwood
- 45 LS Marco Ortiz
- 46 P Jack Brady
- 48 TE Noah Keeter
- 49 K Adam Mihalek
- 51 LB Ventrell Miller
- 52 Edge Antwayn Powell-Ryland Jr.
- 53 LS Chase Whitfield
- 54 OL O’Cyrus Torrence
- 57 OL David Conner
- 58 OL Austin Barber
- 59 OL Hayden Clem
- 64 OL Riley Simonds
- 66 DL Jaelin Humphries
- 72 OL Josh Braun
- 73 OL Mark Pitts
- 75 OL Kamryn Waites
- 78 OL Yousef Mugharbil
- 84 TE Nick Elksnis
- 86 WR Jordan Pouncey
- 87 TE Jonathan Odom
- 89 TE Hayden Hansen
- 96 K Travis Freeman
- 97 TE Griffin McDowell
Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.