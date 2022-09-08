Gators NIL Replica Player Jerseys Available Now

Photo: Donovan McMillon; Credit: Alex Shepherd

For the first time ever, customizable Florida Gators football jerseys with the name and number of current players are now on sale, the program announced Thursday.

With the launch of Fanatics’ NIL replica jersey program, fans are now able to purchase Jordan brand jersey’s from a wide assortment of Florida football players. The Gators joined as part of the initial batch of teams represented in the launch.

The players will earn compensation for their jersey purchases due to the NIL guidelines that allow profit of name, image and likeness for college athletes.

When the payment of players through NIL initially became legalized, the manufacturing and disbursement of customized jerseys were immediately called for. Now, one of the intended benefits of NIL is being realized in college football.

The Florida football program is an early winner in that department. Gators volleyball and soccer jerseys will also be available in the coming weeks.

Below you can find the list of football talent that opted-in to the group licensing program with OneTeam, allowing for their name and number to display on the jerseys. Notably, quarterback Anthony Richardson has a standalone jersey available on Fanatics' website.

0 WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars

2 LB Amari Burney

2 RB Montrell Johnson

3 CB Jason Marshall Jr.

4 WR Justin Shorter

7 RB Trevor Etienne

8 CB Jalen Kimber

10 QB Jack Miller

10 DB Miguel Mitchell

11 QB Jalen Kitna

11 DB Jordan Young

13 QB Kyle Engel

13 S Donovan McMillon

14 WR Trent Whittemore

15 QB Anthony Richardson

15 LB Derek Wingo

18 QB Jack Anders

18 TE Dante Zanders

19 WR Alex Gonzales

20 S Corey Collier Jr.

22 S Rashad Torrence

24 CB Avery Helm

25 CB Ethan Pouncey

28 CB Devin Moore

30 WR Tyler Spierto

36 RB Cornelius Barnes

37 P Tyler Waxman

38 RB Joseph Carlson

38 DB Cahron Rackley

40 P Jacob Watkins

41 WR Justin Curtis

42 LS Rocco Underwood

45 LS Marco Ortiz

46 P Jack Brady

48 TE Noah Keeter

49 K Adam Mihalek

51 LB Ventrell Miller

52 Edge Antwayn Powell-Ryland Jr.

53 LS Chase Whitfield

54 OL O’Cyrus Torrence

57 OL David Conner

58 OL Austin Barber

59 OL Hayden Clem

64 OL Riley Simonds

66 DL Jaelin Humphries

72 OL Josh Braun

73 OL Mark Pitts

75 OL Kamryn Waites

78 OL Yousef Mugharbil

84 TE Nick Elksnis

86 WR Jordan Pouncey

87 TE Jonathan Odom

89 TE Hayden Hansen

96 K Travis Freeman

97 TE Griffin McDowell

