Can the Florida Gators Swim Amongst Sharks in the NIL Waters?

Once beloved for its foundation on culture and loyalty, it is no secret that college football has shifted in the new era of name, image and likeness, as ‘Blue Blood’ programs are now faced with two options: Swim in murky waters or drown.

The new landscape is seemingly lawless, with no rule strong enough to be followed and no price unpaid, leaving once gloried Universities such as the University of Florida at risk of becoming a premier program that ‘was’ rather than ‘is’.

“All the things that I believed in for all these years, 50 years of coaching, no longer exist in college athletics,” legendary head coach Nick Saban said about the current landscape, which he would escape from with retirement in 2024.

As Duke watches their star quarterback and leading receiver, once officially signed to return to the school this very offseason, breach said contract to possibly go play somewhere sunnier, while Clemson gets cheated on during their honeymoon as their new transfer linebacker leaves a lecture to head to Oxford, the ugliness of college football that was once hidden from the public in a McDonald’s takeout bag is now allowed to happen out in the open, with schools no longer fearful of getting caught and now free to push the boundaries even further.

What was once covertly used as a reprehensible advantage is now expected, and those who choose to push the blurry limitations have seen no consequences, but rather found themselves ahead of everyone else.

The landscape has put programs in jeopardy and fanbases in widespread paranoia, begging for an aggressiveness from their favorite program with no way to ever truly see it unless something goes wrong. Certain programs are now accused of being ‘broke’, while others flaunt their frivolous spending, knowing it cannot be restrained. In the end, not many truly know the extent of any programs true aggressiveness in the landscape, with all left to celebrate or criticize based solely on estimations or assumptions.

For the Gators, a program with heavy expectations and light results as of recent, lack of success has brought a question on how the university has adapted to the monetary-driven landscape that many of their rivals have thrived in. With just one winning season and a combined 29-34 record since NIL was adopted by the NCAA ahead of the 2021 football season, the fear around Florida is one of unwillingness, with assumptions growing that the program would rather accept falling behind than be caught looking to get ahead.

The Gators have not found the same success as a majority of their divisional foes in said timeframe, holding a lowly 3-12 record head-to-head against SEC rivals Tennessee, Georgia and LSU, while all three programs have seen multiple 10-win years.

The relative weakness is often attributed to what must be an unwillingness to spend as the others do, yet, while the disparity on the field has been vast, the Gators have not fallen behind where NIL is deployed: player acquisition.

In the years since NIL was adopted, the Gators have ranked no lower than 15th amongst the entire country in team talent according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. Florida has landed five top-20 recruiting classes in such time, including two top-10 classes in 2024 and 2025, as well as signing eight top-50 rated prospects, highlighted by the 2024 class in which Billy Napier signed the No.1 quarterback in DJ Lagway and the No.1 defensive lineman in LJ McCray.

Such talent costs money, while Florida’s ability to land heavily sought-after players continued this offseason under new head coach Jon Sumrall. As well as signing top-50 wide out Davian Groce in their 2026 recruiting class, the Gators supposedly had an extremely aggressive NIL budget to use this winter, securing the 12th ranked portal class according to ON3 while retaining much of the highly coveted young talent from 2025.

The Gators’ ability to ward off alleged high-spenders such as Texas, Texas A&M and others for young players reported to have serious NIL offers on the table this portal cycle such as Jadan Baugh and Dallas Wilson was impressive and a strong sign that the administration is willing to spend up for talent. As well, Florida's addition of elite wideout Eric Singleton Jr., who was once headed to the NFL and reportedly pursued by Texas Tech, stands as another encouraging win and adjustment to the era.

Regardless of the talent, the Gators have clearly not lived up to a standard that the new regime looks to re-establish, while the assumption that NIL spending is to blame seems more of a scapegoat for the lack of results in recent times than a true concern. In the end, Florida has seemingly had the expensive talent to compete in the modern college football landscape, while the play on the field has lacked something that the university hopes coach Sumrall and staff can fix in the near future.

For the time being, the Gators will need to continue to swim in the murky waters of NIL amongst the many sharks that smell the ability to stay blue bloods, remaining aggressive in adding talent to the roster with the new staff having the responsibility of maximizing it on Saturdays.

