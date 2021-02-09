Florida, Notre Dame Schedule Home-and-Home Series

The Florida Gators and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have scheduled a home-and-home series for 2031 and 2032, UF announced on Tuesday morning.

Florida will first travel to South Bend, Ind. on Nov. 15, 2031 to face Notre Dame, followed by the second matchup taking place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla, on Sep. 11, 2032.

The Gators and Fighting Irish, two of the most illustrious programs in college football history, have met once before in the 1992 Sugar Bowl. No. 18 Notre Dame would defeat No. 3 Florida in that contest by a score of 39-28, in what was the highest-scoring Sugar Bowl in history at that time.

You can find each of Florida's non-conference matchups scheduled into the future below.

2021: Florida State

2022: Utah, at Florida State

2023: at Utah

2024: Miami

2025: at Miami

2026: Cal, at NC State

2027: at Cal

2028: Colorado, at Arizona State

2029: at Colorado

2030: Texas

2031: at Texas, Arizona State, at Notre Dame

2032: Notre Dame, NC State