FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Search

Florida, Notre Dame Schedule Home-and-Home Series

Florida has added a college football powerhouse to its future schedules.
Author:
Publish date:

The Florida Gators and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have scheduled a home-and-home series for 2031 and 2032, UF announced on Tuesday morning.

Florida will first travel to South Bend, Ind. on Nov. 15, 2031 to face Notre Dame, followed by the second matchup taking place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla, on Sep. 11, 2032. 

The Gators and Fighting Irish, two of the most illustrious programs in college football history, have met once before in the 1992 Sugar Bowl. No. 18 Notre Dame would defeat No. 3 Florida in that contest by a score of 39-28, in what was the highest-scoring Sugar Bowl in history at that time.

You can find each of Florida's non-conference matchups scheduled into the future below.

2021: Florida State

2022: Utah, at Florida State

2023: at Utah

2024: Miami

2025: at Miami

2026: Cal, at NC State

2027: at Cal

2028: Colorado, at Arizona State

2029: at Colorado

2030: Texas

2031: at Texas, Arizona State, at Notre Dame

2032: Notre Dame, NC State

USATSI_11301033_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
Football

Florida, Notre Dame Schedule Home-and-Home Series

Ellis New
Recruiting

Florida Gators Recruiting: 2022 WRs to Keep Tabs On

USATSI_15526390_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Florida Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25

USATSI_15544185 (1)
Football

Former Florida Gators Fail to Capture Super Bowl Ring For First Time Since 2011

USATSI_15373891_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

2021 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Releases First Mock of Season, Includes Two Gators

Capture1 (5)
Recruiting

Scouting Report: Florida Gators 2022 DL Commit Francois Nolton Jr.

USATSI_15456120_168388329_lowres (1)
Basketball

Florida vs. Tennessee Basketball Game Postponed

USATSI_11341372_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Florida Gators Rank 3rd in Most Points Scored in a Super Bowl