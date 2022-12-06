Two Gators Offensive Linemen Named to AP All-SEC Teams
Two Florida Gators' interior offensive linemen were honored for their contributions during the 2022 season with AP All-SEC selections on Monday.
Starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence arose as the first-team AP All-SEC right guard while starting left guard Ethan White fell in as a second-team selection.
The duo helped lead a Gators offensive line that allowed just over one sack per game on quarterback Anthony Richardson and accounted for 213.7 yards per game on the ground, the nation's 15th-best mark.
Torrence, a three-year starter at Louisiana-Lafayette under Billy Napier, proved his worth at the highest level college football has to offer after transferring in for Napier's first campaign at Florida. The talented right guard continued an impressive streak of elite performances that he compiled in the Sun Belt to effectively end his collegiate career with zero allowed sacks and no penalties against him in four seasons played.
His efforts aided the Gators in patching a shaky offensive line from a season ago en route to one of the best rushing offenses the program has realized since 2018.
He's in line for more than just All-SEC honors as the coveted All-American label stares in his face, given his dominance in orange and blue. As a result, Torrence entered his name into the NFL Draft pool on Sunday, accepting an invitation to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl game in an attempt to capitalize on his projected first-round pick status.
Meanwhile, White earns the nod after his first full season as a starter in Gainesville. Arriving as a project piece under the previous regime in 2019, White was forced to undergo a significant body reconstruction process before seeing the playing field with substantial volume.
He began to ease into a role in 2021, seeing action in eight games and starting in seven, before fully taking over as the team's starting left guard for the longevity of the 2022 campaign. Richard Gouraige's move from guard to tackle during the offseason opened the door for White to assume the role.
He excelled in a capacity that led to the postseason honor.
Below is the complete list of first and second-team selections for the 2022 AP All-SEC team.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR — u-Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, 6-0, 185, Jr., Irmo, South Carolina
WR — Dominic Lovett, Missouri, 5-10, 185, So., East St. Louis, Illinois
T — Broderick Jones, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., Lithonia, Georgia
T — Darnell Wright, Tennessee, 6-6, 335, Sr., Huntington, West Virginia
G — O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida, 6-5, 347, Jr., Greensburg, Louisiana
G — Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 307, Sr., Indianapolis
C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 313, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, So., Napa, California
QB — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-4, 218, Sr., Greensboro, North Carolina
RB — u-Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, Fr., Pike Road, Alabama
RB — u-Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, 6-2, 227, So., Rockledge, Florida
PK — Jack Podlesny, Georgia, 6-1, 180, Jr., St. Simons Island, Georgia
AP — Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State, 5-10, 185, Jr., Philadelphia, Mississippi
Defense
DE — BJ Ojulari, LSU, 6-3, 250, Jr., Marietta, Georgia
DE — Isaiah McGuire, Missouri, 6-4, 274, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
DT — Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 300, Jr., Apopka, Florida
DT — Byron Young, Alabama, 6-3, 292, Sr., Laurel, Mississippi
LB — u-Will Anderson, Jr., 6-4, 243, Jr., Hampton, Georgia
LB — Drew Sanders, Arkansas, 6-5, 233, Jr., Denton, Texas
LB — Harold Perkins Jr., LSU, 6-2, 220, Fr., New Orleans
CB — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, 6-0, 180, Jr., Grenada, Mississippi
CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 188, So., Birmingham, Alabama
S — Christopher Smith, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Sr., Atlanta
Read More
S — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 195, Jr., East St. Louis, Illinois
P — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, 6-4, 207, Jr., Lake Forest, Illinois
Offensive player of the year: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Defensive player of the year: u-Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
Coach of the year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Newcomer of the year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR — Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina, 6-1, 207, Jr., Richmond, Virginia
WR — Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 200, Jr., Mandeville, Louisiana
T — Dalton Wagner, Arkansas, 6-9, 331, Sr., Spring Grove, Illinois
T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, Sr., Detroit, Michigan
G — Beaux Limmer, Arkansas, 6-5, 302, Jr., Tyler, Texas
G — Ethan White, Florida, 6-4, 331, Jr., Clearwater, Florida
C — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., New Orleans
TE — Darnell Washington, Georgia, 6-7, 270, Jr., Las Vegas, Nevada
QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, Jr., Pasadena, California
RB — Devon Achane, Texas A&M, 5-9, 185, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia
PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 190, Sr., Hoover, Alabama
AP — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia
Defense
DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 256, Sr., Gulfport, Mississippi
DE — Byron Young, Tennessee, 6-3, 245, Sr., Georgetown, South Carolina
DT — Mekhi Wingo, LSU, 6-0, 295, So., St. Louis, Missouri
DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 330, Kentucky, Fr., Detroit, Michigan
LB — Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia, 6-1, 245, So., Hyattsville, Maryland
LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 240, Sr., Maplesville, Alabama
LB — Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri, 6-2, 221, Jr., Shelby, North Carolina
CB — Kelee Ringo, Georgia, 6-2, 210, So., Tacoma, Washington
CB — D.J. James, Auburn, 6-1, 174, Jr., Mobile, Alabama
S — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 206, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
S — Brian Branch, Alabama, 6-0, 193, Jr., Fayetteville, Georgia
P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 225, Jr., Melbourne, Australia
Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.
Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.