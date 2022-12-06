Two Gators Offensive Linemen Named to AP All-SEC Teams

Two Florida Gators' interior offensive linemen were honored for their contributions during the 2022 season with AP All-SEC selections on Monday.

Starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence arose as the first-team AP All-SEC right guard while starting left guard Ethan White fell in as a second-team selection.

The duo helped lead a Gators offensive line that allowed just over one sack per game on quarterback Anthony Richardson and accounted for 213.7 yards per game on the ground, the nation's 15th-best mark.

Torrence, a three-year starter at Louisiana-Lafayette under Billy Napier, proved his worth at the highest level college football has to offer after transferring in for Napier's first campaign at Florida. The talented right guard continued an impressive streak of elite performances that he compiled in the Sun Belt to effectively end his collegiate career with zero allowed sacks and no penalties against him in four seasons played.

His efforts aided the Gators in patching a shaky offensive line from a season ago en route to one of the best rushing offenses the program has realized since 2018.

He's in line for more than just All-SEC honors as the coveted All-American label stares in his face, given his dominance in orange and blue. As a result, Torrence entered his name into the NFL Draft pool on Sunday, accepting an invitation to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl game in an attempt to capitalize on his projected first-round pick status.

Meanwhile, White earns the nod after his first full season as a starter in Gainesville. Arriving as a project piece under the previous regime in 2019, White was forced to undergo a significant body reconstruction process before seeing the playing field with substantial volume.

He began to ease into a role in 2021, seeing action in eight games and starting in seven, before fully taking over as the team's starting left guard for the longevity of the 2022 campaign. Richard Gouraige's move from guard to tackle during the offseason opened the door for White to assume the role.

He excelled in a capacity that led to the postseason honor.

Below is the complete list of first and second-team selections for the 2022 AP All-SEC team.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR — u-Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, 6-0, 185, Jr., Irmo, South Carolina

WR — Dominic Lovett, Missouri, 5-10, 185, So., East St. Louis, Illinois

T — Broderick Jones, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., Lithonia, Georgia

T — Darnell Wright, Tennessee, 6-6, 335, Sr., Huntington, West Virginia

G — O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida, 6-5, 347, Jr., Greensburg, Louisiana

G — Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 307, Sr., Indianapolis

C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 313, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, So., Napa, California

QB — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-4, 218, Sr., Greensboro, North Carolina

RB — u-Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, Fr., Pike Road, Alabama

RB — u-Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, 6-2, 227, So., Rockledge, Florida

PK — Jack Podlesny, Georgia, 6-1, 180, Jr., St. Simons Island, Georgia

AP — Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State, 5-10, 185, Jr., Philadelphia, Mississippi

Defense

DE — BJ Ojulari, LSU, 6-3, 250, Jr., Marietta, Georgia

DE — Isaiah McGuire, Missouri, 6-4, 274, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

DT — Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 300, Jr., Apopka, Florida

DT — Byron Young, Alabama, 6-3, 292, Sr., Laurel, Mississippi

LB — u-Will Anderson, Jr., 6-4, 243, Jr., Hampton, Georgia

LB — Drew Sanders, Arkansas, 6-5, 233, Jr., Denton, Texas

LB — Harold Perkins Jr., LSU, 6-2, 220, Fr., New Orleans

CB — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, 6-0, 180, Jr., Grenada, Mississippi

CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 188, So., Birmingham, Alabama

S — Christopher Smith, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Sr., Atlanta

S — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 195, Jr., East St. Louis, Illinois

P — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, 6-4, 207, Jr., Lake Forest, Illinois

Offensive player of the year: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Defensive player of the year: u-Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Coach of the year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Newcomer of the year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina, 6-1, 207, Jr., Richmond, Virginia

WR — Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 200, Jr., Mandeville, Louisiana

T — Dalton Wagner, Arkansas, 6-9, 331, Sr., Spring Grove, Illinois

T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, Sr., Detroit, Michigan

G — Beaux Limmer, Arkansas, 6-5, 302, Jr., Tyler, Texas

G — Ethan White, Florida, 6-4, 331, Jr., Clearwater, Florida

C — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., New Orleans

TE — Darnell Washington, Georgia, 6-7, 270, Jr., Las Vegas, Nevada

QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, Jr., Pasadena, California

RB — Devon Achane, Texas A&M, 5-9, 185, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia

PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 190, Sr., Hoover, Alabama

AP — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia

Defense

DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 256, Sr., Gulfport, Mississippi

DE — Byron Young, Tennessee, 6-3, 245, Sr., Georgetown, South Carolina

DT — Mekhi Wingo, LSU, 6-0, 295, So., St. Louis, Missouri

DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 330, Kentucky, Fr., Detroit, Michigan

LB — Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia, 6-1, 245, So., Hyattsville, Maryland

LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 240, Sr., Maplesville, Alabama

LB — Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri, 6-2, 221, Jr., Shelby, North Carolina

CB — Kelee Ringo, Georgia, 6-2, 210, So., Tacoma, Washington

CB — D.J. James, Auburn, 6-1, 174, Jr., Mobile, Alabama

S — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 206, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

S — Brian Branch, Alabama, 6-0, 193, Jr., Fayetteville, Georgia

P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 225, Jr., Melbourne, Australia

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.