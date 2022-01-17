OL O'Cyrus Torrence Announces Transfer to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have acquired former Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence via the transfer portal, he announced on Monday.

Torrence, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound rising senior, spent the first three years of his college career under current Gators and former Ragin' Cajuns head coach Billy Napier at Louisiana.

Earning a starting role on ULL's offensive line immediately as a true freshman, Torrence spent the 2019 season at left guard before moving to right guard for the 2020-21 seasons. Torrence has also filled in at right tackle in a pinch previously, however, he is expected to remain at guard with the Gators.

Torrence earned FWAA-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team honors for his performance in 2019, and followed that award up with back-to-back All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2020 (Second Team) and 2021 (First Team).

Across 37 games and 1,146 pass-blocking snaps, Torrence has yet to allow a sack in his career, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite a low ranking as a prospect coming out of high school, the Greensburg, La. native has emerged as a national recruit since entering the NCAA transfer portal at the beginning of January. Torrence has since earned offers from the likes of Auburn, Ole Miss, Clemson and Michigan State, but given his connection to Napier and the Gators' new coaching staff, Florida always appeared to be the favorite to secure Torrence's transfer.

Following his weekend visit to the school to reunite with Napier and meet his new coaching staff, that theory quickly came to fruition.

