Florida Gators O-Line Placed on Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

The Florida Gators offensive line has arguably been the best unit on the team thus far this season, even through injuries.

Today, the Florida Gators offensive line was placed on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll. This year is the first time that Florida has been placed on the list, which started in 2015, presented to the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

The list this season includes six SEC teams, including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee. Four of those teams, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, hail from the SEC East.

This season, Florida's offensive line has been one of the best in the country, paving the way for Florida to rank in the top-5 in rushing this season at 254.3 yards per game while accounting for 6.3 yards per rush. They've allowed just five sacks all season, tied for the seventh-fewest in FBS and second in the conference.

Earlier this season, Gators center Kingsley Eguakun was asked about the offensive line's mentality entering this year, enjoying the style of play the team is using.

"I mean, I love whatever the gameplan is that coach puts in, I know he's gonna put us in the best spots," he said in Sept.

"But personally, I really like running the ball, you know what I mean? I think as an O-line we have a different mentality now. Like, we really want to come off the ball and knock people back and. like, assert our dominance on people."

Florida has certainly asserted its dominance on many opponents on the ground and will try to continue doing so through the remainder of this season with either quarterback Emory Jones or Anthony Richardson at the helm.

Jones and Richardson have been two of the team's best rushers this season, with Jones accounting for 494 rushing yards, Richardson, 348. Both are No. 1 and No. 2 on the team's rushing board this season in terms of yardage with Richardson accounting for the most yards per carry at 12.4.

The Gators' top three running backs, Malik Davis, Dameon Pierce and Nay'Quan Wright, have accounted for 899 yards combined, along with 14 total rushing touchdowns.

The semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award will be announced on Nov. 16, while the finalists will be announced on Dec. 7.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.