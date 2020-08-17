SI.com
Florida Gators Will Play Ole Miss in Week One

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators will open their conference-only 2020 football schedule by facing the Ole Miss Rebels on September 26th in Oxford, Miss., as announced on the Paul Finebaum show today.

Ole Miss, now led by new head coach Lane Kiffin who most recently found success at Florida Atlantic, finished sixth in the SEC West a year ago with a record of 4-8 (2-6 SEC).

The announcement of Florida's first game comes shortly after head coach Dan Mullen expressed his frustrations regarding scheduling on a media conference call. As the SEC delayed the start of fall camp from August 7th until today, Mullen wished for more time to prepare for the order of the schedule prior to camp kickoff but did not get his wish.

"It is what it is. We'll play whoever they put in front of us, so," said Mullen. "I mean, we know who we're playing, the order I guess comes out tonight so we will find that out. Would have loved to have known that next week, maybe, with, they kind of took away time with the players last week, the league did, so it would have been great to use that time to prepare for the order of who you're playing. But, you know, we'll figure that out when it comes out tonight, we'll be alright."

The SEC will announce each program's entire schedule tonight at 7 P.M. Below, you can find Florida's entire list of 2020 opponents, with the two recent additions to the schedule italicized.

vs. Kentucky

@ Tennessee

vs. South Carolina

vs. LSU

@ Ole Miss

vs. Georgia (at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.)

@ Vanderbilt

vs. Missouri

vs. Arkansas

@ Texas A&M

