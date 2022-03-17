Florida Gators Move Orange & Blue Game to Primetime on April 14

Announced earlier today, the Florida Gators have moved their annual Orange and Blue Spring game to April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is free and open to the public, and it will be streamed on SEC Network+. Primetime viewing for the SEC spotlight.

Florida originally planned to hold its spring game on April 16 during the day, but have since changed the course of action. Head coach Billy Napier commented on the change via the program's press release.

“We’re really excited to announce we’re moving [the game] to Thursday night, April the 14th with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff,” Napier said. “The game will be streamed live on SEC Network[+] in The Swamp, under the lights, April 14th, 7:30 kickoff. This is going to create an opportunity for us to engage the student body for the first time. We are going to be able to get them here prior to Easter break.

"We’re going to have some of the best recruits in the entire country here to show them what the University of Florida and Gator Nation are all about. Again, this is a personal invitation for you guys to join us. We look forward to the challenges and the opportunities that are ahead of us. Thanks again and go Gators.”

Florida officially began its next phase of Napier's eight-phase plan, spring ball, on Tuesday and will continue through until after the spring game on April 14. It will be an opportunity for Florida fans to get their first look at the team under its new leadership.

