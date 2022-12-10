Skip to main content

Heading to Las Vegas? Get Your Tickets for Florida vs. Oregon State

Reserve your seats for the Las Vegas Bowl between Florida and Oregon State via SI Tickets.

The Florida Gators are headed to Sin City to take on the No. 14 (CFP) Oregon State Beavers in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. Will you be there to cheer them on?

In addition to at least a little pocket change for slot machines, you'll need a ticket to get into Allegiant Stadium, and SI Tickets has the deal for you regarding the latter. 

You can get in the door at the Las Vegas Bowl for as little as $48 via SI Tickets. 

Tickets are delivered digitally. A smartphone with Android or IOS will be required to access mobile tickets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RELATED: "Tremendous opportunity" for young Gators leadership to emerge in Las Vegas Bowl

Kickoff between Florida and Oregon State is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on December 17 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The bowl game will mark the first matchup between the two programs.

In addition to playing in the state of Nevada for the first time in program history, the trip west will be Florida's first of two in a row. The Gators open their next season in Salt Lake City to complete their home-and-home series with the Utah Utes on September 2, 2023.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.

Anthony Richardson 4
Football

Is Your Favorite NFL Team Interested in Florida's Draft Prospects?

By Zach Goodall
Derek Wingo
Football

'Tremendous Opportunity' for Young Gators Leadership to Emerge in Vegas Bowl

By Brandon Carroll
Anthony Richardson
Football

Napier: 'Positive' Projections Led Gators QB Anthony Richardson to Go Pro

By Zach Goodall
Billy Napier
Football

Gators QB Room Has Undergone Quick and Drastic Facelift Under Billy Napier

By Brandon Carroll
O'Cyrus Torrence
Football

Gators OL O'Cyrus Torrence Earns Walter Camp All-America First Team Honors

By Zach Goodall
Billy Napier 2
Football

Billy Napier Addresses Gators Roster Ahead of Bowl: 'We'll Be Ready to Go'

By Zach Goodall
ETN and Shemar James
Football

Gators RB Trevor Etienne, LB Shemar James Earn Freshman All-SEC Honors

By Brandon Carroll
Jack Miller
Football

QB Jack Miller III to Start for Florida in Las Vegas Bowl

By Zach Goodall