Heading to Las Vegas? Get Your Tickets for Florida vs. Oregon State

The Florida Gators are headed to Sin City to take on the No. 14 (CFP) Oregon State Beavers in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. Will you be there to cheer them on?

In addition to at least a little pocket change for slot machines, you'll need a ticket to get into Allegiant Stadium, and SI Tickets has the deal for you regarding the latter.

You can get in the door at the Las Vegas Bowl for as little as $48 via SI Tickets.

Tickets are delivered digitally. A smartphone with Android or IOS will be required to access mobile tickets.

Kickoff between Florida and Oregon State is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on December 17 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The bowl game will mark the first matchup between the two programs.

In addition to playing in the state of Nevada for the first time in program history, the trip west will be Florida's first of two in a row. The Gators open their next season in Salt Lake City to complete their home-and-home series with the Utah Utes on September 2, 2023.

