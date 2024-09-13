Florida Gators Passing Offense vs. Texas A&M Passing Defense
The Florida Gators bring a burgeoningly-explosive passing offense against a rather stingy Texas A&M pass defense. Now, both teams play their just their third game and one game versus an FCS opponent. However, players don't control who they play.
As a result, the numbers count just the same and the film aligns well. One thing you should expect is that SEC speed, regardless of team, is really a constant. Even Vanderbilt can boast fast skill position players. This matchup, between the Florida passing game and the Aggies' pass defense, looms large in determining who walks away with the victory.
Sound Tackling
Normally, college defensive backs would rather chew glass than tackle without help. Yet, the Aggies will make the open field tackle without hesitation. They drive down and secure the stop. After the catch, within arm's reach, the A&M defenders are sure tacklers. Furthermore, the Gators need to expect a fight from snap to whistle.
TAMU brings a bully aspect to the field. While Florida will lean on speed and quickness, the Aggies will never care. Florida needs to use their explosion to negate this trait. Yet, it looks as though the offense, or at least, this week's version doesn't lend itself to progress.
Reversion to Mediocrity
With Billy Napier expected to reinstate Graham Mertz as the starter, that shortens the field for the Aggies. Linebackers won't need to deepen their drops. Additionally, defensive backs can hang back a bit.
Mertz will not threaten the Aggies vertically. Now, he truly should, but too often, he errs on the side of caution. Despite the litany of explosive options on offense, Mertz chooses the absolute opposite approach. When DJ Lagway enters the game, expecting a much different tact. Florida will take the chance to throw the ball vertically.
Serious Advantage
On paper and on film, the Florida passing game should easily dispatch the TAMU pass defense. Of the nine players that caught a pass over the first two games, six averaged over fourteen yards per reception. Meanwhile, the Aggies cannot stand toe-to-toe with Florida receivers. That includes tight end Arlis Boardingham, who provides an immediate issue for coverage linebackers and safeties.
In this game, two Florida players look primed for monster receiving days. First, Trey Wilson broke out against Samford with six catches and 143 yards with a touchdown. Next, Boardingham will find open spots and the opportunities to turn upfield and make big plays. All he needs is the ball.
Outcome
Florida, by whatever metric you choose, from a passing offense standpoint should enjoy a big day ahead of them. Their biggest opponent will not wear maroon and white. Instead, the offense and play calling remain the elephant in the room and hold this unit back. Can Florida overcome coaching decisions as well as the Aggie pass defense?