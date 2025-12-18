What Jon Sumrall Said About Gators' Retention Efforts for RB Jadan Baugh

As roster attrition for the Florida Gators begins, retaining certain players becomes even more important. For new head coach Jon Sumrall, none may be more important than running back Jadan Baugh.

Baugh, who recently became the program's first single-season 1,000-yard rusher since 2015, reportedly remains in active negotiations with the program, while schools such as Texas, Georgia and Ohio State inquire about his services.

Balancing duties between leading Tulane ahead of its appearance in the College Football Playoff and building a staff at Florida, Sumrall is also doing what he can to keep the rising junior from leaving.

"He's extremely high priority," he said during a Zoom call on Wednesday ahead of the CFP game against Ole Miss. "He's a proven player, frontline player in the SEC."

Jadan Baugh's 1,170 yards in 2025 made him the Florida Gators' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Baugh first emerged on the scene with a 673-yard, seven-touchdown season as a freshman before following it up with 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore, solidifying himself as one of the top running backs in the entire country.

His most recent outing, a 266-yard, two-touchdown game against Florida State, highlighted his durability with 38 carries.

“I watched that game Saturday before I went and played Saturday, and I'm like, hey, can I give the ball to No. 13 ten more times?” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference two days after Baugh's performance. “If an offensive coordinator doesn't know what to do, that's a pretty good choice.”

Baugh, however, has given no public indication as to what his future plans will be. Texas poses a massive threat, with NIL being a strength, and with the Longhorns hiring former UF running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

Georgia, meanwhile, has location to its strength with Baugh being from Atlanta. Ohio State, of course, is one of the top teams in the country and a running back-friendly program.

“I'm never focused on future things. I'm always focused on the moment,” Baugh said when asked about his future after the win over Florida State. “Life is short. Focusing on the moment, just enjoying everything that's in front of me, I feel like that's the way to go.”

Jadan Baugh had four 100-yard games rushing and two others with over 90 yards. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Baugh now has a major decision ahead of him, and after a divorce between the Gators and quarterback DJ Lagway, Florida is putting as many chips as possible into keeping the star back for 2026.

"I have a lot of respect for what he's done," Sumrall said. "We'd love to have the opportunity to retain him. It's one of the top priorities right now... would love for him to stay."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

