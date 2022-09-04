Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Florida Gators Upset Utah Utes in The Swamp

Check out All Gators' photo gallery from the Florida Gators' 29-26 upset over the Utah Utes.

All photos via Alex Shepherd of AllGators.com

90,799 fans made The Swamp an absolutely electric environment on Saturday night. 

The largest season-opening crowd in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium's history played a massive factor in the Florida Gators' 29-26 upset victory over the No. 7 Utah Utes, paired with standout performances by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson and numerous other contributors.

RELATED: Six takeaways from Florida's monumental victory over Utah

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Pretty good football there, huh?" head coach Billy Napier pondered after his tenure-opening win. 

"I just want to thank our fans for coming out. I think that was our 10th-largest crowd in the history of the school. We said at the beginning that it was going to take a team effort to get this done, to build and create momentum, to create positive energy on the outside. And they made a difference tonight. They impacted the game."

You can find All Gators' photo gallery from the contest, as well as several GIFs compiled from our photos of three big plays, below. 

Anthony Richardson's 45-yard touchdown run in GIF format

Montrell Johnson's 14-yard touchdown run in GIF format

Anthony Richardson's one-yard touchdown run in GIF format

Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes Photo Gallery

Billy Napier 2

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier

Gervon Dexter

Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter

Trevor Etienne

Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne

Sean Spencer

Florida Gators defensive line coach Sean Spencer

Shemar James

Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James

Amari Burney

Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney

Reidel Anthony

Florida Gators' honoray Mr. Two Bits, former wide receiver Reidel Anthony

Billy Napier and Florida Gators

Florida Gators run out of the tunnel vs, Utah

Billy Napier

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier

Anthony Richardson, Nay'Quan Wright

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Nay'Quan Wright

Gervon Dexter 2

Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter

Ventrell Miller

Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller

Ricky Pearsall

Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

Anthony Richardson

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson 2

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson

Trey Dean III

Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III

Shemar James 2

Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James

Shemar James 3

Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James

Gervon Dexter 3

Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter

Ricky Pearsall 2

Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

Montrell Johnson

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson

Montrell Johnson 2

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson

Montrell Johnson 3

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson

Ja'Quavion Fraziars

Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars

Billy Napier and Anthony Richardson

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson and head coach Billy Napier

Cheerleaders

Florida Gators cheerleaders

Anthony Richardson 3

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson 4

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson 5

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson 6

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson

Donovan McMillon

Florida Gators safety Donovan McMillon

Devin Moore

Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore

Devin Moore 2

Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore

Amari Burney

Florida Gators celebrate linebacker Amari Burney

Anthony Richardson 7

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson 8

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson

Justus Boone

Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III and defensive end Justus Boone

Gervon Dexter 4

Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter

The Gators will next host the Kentucky Wildcats at 7 P.M. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, opening up their 2022 SEC schedule.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook. 

Anthony Richardson 3
Football

The Good, the Great and the Ugly From the Gators' Triumph Over Utah

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier and Anthony Richardson
Football

Six Takeaways From a Monumental Florida Victory Over Utah

By Zach Goodall
Anthony Richardson
Football

Gators Upset No. 7 Utes Behind Richardson's Three TDs

By Zach Goodall
Kyle Whittinghzm
Football

What Should Florida Expect From Utah in the Season Opener?

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier and Kyle Whittingham
Football

Florida vs. Utah: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Zach Goodall
Anthony Richardson 3
Football

Gators X-Factor Vs. Utah: QB Anthony Richardson

By Brandon Carroll
Cormani Dijon Baxter
Football

Gators Recruiting: Visitors List vs. Utah Utes

By Conner Clarke
2022 Week One Captains
Football

Florida Gators Announce Four Captains For Season-Opener Against Utah

By Brandon Carroll