Photo Gallery: Florida Gators Upset Utah Utes in The Swamp
90,799 fans made The Swamp an absolutely electric environment on Saturday night.
The largest season-opening crowd in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium's history played a massive factor in the Florida Gators' 29-26 upset victory over the No. 7 Utah Utes, paired with standout performances by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson and numerous other contributors.
"Pretty good football there, huh?" head coach Billy Napier pondered after his tenure-opening win.
"I just want to thank our fans for coming out. I think that was our 10th-largest crowd in the history of the school. We said at the beginning that it was going to take a team effort to get this done, to build and create momentum, to create positive energy on the outside. And they made a difference tonight. They impacted the game."
You can find All Gators' photo gallery from the contest, as well as several GIFs compiled from our photos of three big plays, below.
Anthony Richardson's 45-yard touchdown run in GIF format
Montrell Johnson's 14-yard touchdown run in GIF format
Anthony Richardson's one-yard touchdown run in GIF format
Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes Photo Gallery
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier
Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter
Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne
Florida Gators defensive line coach Sean Spencer
Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James
Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney
Florida Gators' honoray Mr. Two Bits, former wide receiver Reidel Anthony
Florida Gators run out of the tunnel vs, Utah
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Nay'Quan Wright
Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter
Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller
Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III
Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James
Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James
Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter
Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson
Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson and head coach Billy Napier
Florida Gators cheerleaders
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators safety Donovan McMillon
Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore
Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore
Florida Gators celebrate linebacker Amari Burney
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III and defensive end Justus Boone
Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter
The Gators will next host the Kentucky Wildcats at 7 P.M. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, opening up their 2022 SEC schedule.
