90,799 fans made The Swamp an absolutely electric environment on Saturday night.

The largest season-opening crowd in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium's history played a massive factor in the Florida Gators' 29-26 upset victory over the No. 7 Utah Utes, paired with standout performances by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson and numerous other contributors.

"Pretty good football there, huh?" head coach Billy Napier pondered after his tenure-opening win.

"I just want to thank our fans for coming out. I think that was our 10th-largest crowd in the history of the school. We said at the beginning that it was going to take a team effort to get this done, to build and create momentum, to create positive energy on the outside. And they made a difference tonight. They impacted the game."

You can find All Gators' photo gallery from the contest, as well as several GIFs compiled from our photos of three big plays, below.

Anthony Richardson's 45-yard touchdown run in GIF format

Montrell Johnson's 14-yard touchdown run in GIF format

Anthony Richardson's one-yard touchdown run in GIF format

Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes Photo Gallery Alex Shepherd Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier Alex Shepherd Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Alex Shepherd Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne Alex Shepherd Florida Gators defensive line coach Sean Spencer Alex Shepherd Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James Alex Shepherd Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney Alex Shepherd Florida Gators' honoray Mr. Two Bits, former wide receiver Reidel Anthony Alex Shepherd Florida Gators run out of the tunnel vs, Utah Alex Shepherd Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Nay'Quan Wright Alex Shepherd Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Alex Shepherd Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller Alex Shepherd Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III Alex Shepherd Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James Alex Shepherd Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James Alex Shepherd Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Alex Shepherd Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall Alex Shepherd Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson and head coach Billy Napier Alex Shepherd Florida Gators cheerleaders Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators safety Donovan McMillon Alex Shepherd Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore Alex Shepherd Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore Alex Shepherd Florida Gators celebrate linebacker Amari Burney Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson Alex Shepherd Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III and defensive end Justus Boone Alex Shepherd Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter

The Gators will next host the Kentucky Wildcats at 7 P.M. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, opening up their 2022 SEC schedule.

