Watch: Former Gators Kicker Evan McPherson Sends Bengals to AFCCG

Former Florida Gators kicker Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal as time expires send the Cincinnati Bengals to the AFC Championship Game.

The golden foot of Evan McPherson, also known as Money Mac, strikes again.

The former Florida Gators kicker proved to be the hero of the day in Nashville, Tenn., as he performed in the clutch to advance the Bengals further in the playoffs.

"That guy's unbelievable," starting quarterback Joe Burrow said of McPherson postgame. "Ice in his veins."

Knocking through a 52-yard field goal attempt as time expired, McPherson broke the 16-16 deadlock that had both the Titans and Bengals jockeying for a lead throughout the entire fourth quarter.

Before the final kick, the 2021 fifth-round pick was a perfect 3/3 on the day, connecting from 35, 45 and 54 yards.

Serving as a consistent piece to the Cincinnati Bengals' success throughout the season, going 28 for 34 on the season, McPherson's fourth game-winning kick proved to be the biggest.

The Bengals not only knock off the No. 1 seeded Titans, but they advance to their first AFC Conference Championship game for the first time since 1988. Today's victory is the first win by Cincy on the road in the playoffs in franchise history.

With their season being kept alive, McPherson, Burrow and company await Sunday's bout between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs to determine their opponent and location for the title game.

His young playoff career continued to be started on the right foot.

