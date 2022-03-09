Gators-Centric, Post-NFL Combine 2022 Mock Draft

Where could five Florida Gators prospects be heading in the 2022 NFL Draft? AllGators provides its first projection following the NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine is behind us and free agency is quickly approaching, meaning that the NFL Draft isn't far behind on the football calendar.

Five Florida Gators are expected to hear their names called in the upcoming draft, and several of those prospects likely boosted their stock with strong performances at the Combine over the last week, in addition to the film they've loaded onto their résumés over the last few years at UF.

With that being said, below you can find AllGators' projections as to where each Florida prospect will end up in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kaiir Elam — 1st round, 30th overall

2021 was no different from recent years past in Kansas City, as the Chiefs paired one of the NFL's best passing offenses (No. 4 in the league) with one of its worst pass defenses (No. 27). On top of that, starting cornerback Charvarius Ward is set to become a free agent this month, making the Chiefs' big need for a starting-caliber cornerback even bigger.

Fortunately for Kansas City, the 2021 draft class is littered with talent at cornerback, and after an impressive showing at the NFL Combine to pair with three years of experience locking down SEC receivers, Kaiir Elam would be a great fit at pick No. 30.

Standing at 6-foot-1.5, 191 pounds with 30 and 7/8-inch arms, Elam possesses the prototypical size of a press-man cornerback and underrated athleticism to pair, having clocked a 4.39-second 40-yard dash last week. He's physical at the point of attack and mirrors routes extremely well, which contributed to his five interceptions and 20 defended passes in 30 games.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo recently shared that he prefers physical cornerbacks with his scheme. While Elam can improve as a tackler, he's a clean-yet-physical coverage defender who could start immediately and provide the Chiefs with an upgrade in their secondary.

Cleveland Browns: DL Zachary Carter — 3rd round, 98th overall

Several of Cleveland's defensive linemen, including starters Jadeveon Clowney and Malik Jackson, are set to become free agents this month. Cleveland has enough cap space to perhaps bring one starter back, but will need to replenish the unit with young and inexpensive talent.

Zachary Carter would be a good fit within the Browns' defensive front, thanks to his versatility to play on the edge and along the interior. In the Browns' four defensive lineman scheme, Carter could play both strong-side defensive end opposite of Myles Garrett and slide inside to three-technique defensive tackle on passing downs and in blitz packages, as he did at Florida.

Carter had a breakout campaign in 2021, finishing the season with 31 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two defended passes.

RELATED: How did Zachary Carter perform at the NFL Combine?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Dameon Pierce — 4th round, 132nd overall

Three of the Buccaneers' four rostered running backs in 2021 will hit the market next week and Leonard Fournette, the team's starter, could be in for a big payday elsewhere. In which case, one would expect Tampa Bay to prioritize the running back position in the early-to-middle rounds of the draft, and Dameon Pierce would present an ideal fit for the Bucs' power-rushing scheme.

Pierce developed into an extremely well-rounded running back at Florida over the years. He always impressed as a physical, downhill rusher, but grew immensely as a receiver and pass protector during the 2020-21 seasons when he took on a larger role in the Gators' offense. In 2021, he scored a touchdown every 7.4 times he touched the ball.

In all honesty, Pierce could be selected far higher in the draft than in the late fourth round following his performance at both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. Still, Pierce's long speed is a question mark and he is a bit undersized, which could push him down draft boards and turn him into a potential steal for the Bucs or whichever team decides to take him.

Dallas Cowboys: LB/EDGE Jeremiah Moon — 5th round, 176th overall

Showcased by their first-round selection of Micah Parsons in last year's draft, the Dallas Cowboys are intrigued by athletic freaks at linebacker. While he is not a carbon copy of Parsons and wasn't as productive in college, Jeremiah Moon is a similar prospect due to his uncanny athleticism for a player of his stature (6-foot-5, 249 pounds with 35-inch arms) as well as his flexibility between the inside linebacker and edge rusher positions.

Moon moved to inside linebacker in 2021 after spending five years as an edge rusher, and arguably played the best football of his career by posting 49 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Four Cowboys linebackers will be free agents this month, although starter Leighton Vander Esch is a candidate to be re-signed before the new league year begins. Therefore, Moon would not only meet the thresholds that Parsons created at linebacker in Dallas, but he'd also fill a major need.

RELATED: Jeremiah Moon raises eyebrows at the NFL Combine

New York Giants: OT Jean Delance — 6th round, 181st overall

Perhaps Florida fans would be surprised to see Jean Delance get drafted after three seasons of inconsistent play as a starter, but there is little doubt that the right tackle will find a home in the NFL at least into the preseason. He possesses the ideal stature for a pro tackle at 6-foot-5, roughly 300 pounds with over 36-inch arms, to go along with 37 SEC starts under his belt.

Delance didn't get much of a chance to show it until his 2021 season, but for what he lacked as a pass protector over the years, he knacked as a run blocker, serving as a key member of Florida's starting five while the Gators ranked No. 4 in the SEC in rushing offense.

Two of the Giants' offensive tackles, including starter Nate Solder, will hit the market in March. Delance wouldn't be taken to replace Solder in New York, but could serve as a development backup in the Big Apple who could turn into a dependable reserve.

