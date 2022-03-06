2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Florida Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Raises Eyebrows

Photo: Jeremiah Moon; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators linebacker Jeremiah Moon had himself a day at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, able to raise some eyebrows and show off the athleticism he was known to have while at Florida over the past six years. Moon took an extra year of eligibility and ran with it in 2021, playing a new role in the Florida defense.

At the combine, Moon participated in nearly all testing drills, able to show off to NFL scouts throughout the league why he should be considered for selection in this year's upcoming draft. The results lept out of the screen when Moon took the field, scoring high marks in both explosion and size grades.

According to MathBomb on Twitter, Moon's score was an 8.4 out of 10.0 on the Relative Athletic Score (RAS) meter, grading him at No. 352 out of 2,188 linebackers from 1987 to 2022.

Moon's size at six-foot-5, 249 pounds, combined with 35-inch arms make him an intriguing prospect to play on or off the ball. While he is a bit taller than most linebackers in the middle of a defense, he has the attributes you want from the position and was able to play in that role last season at Florida due to injuries.

What really stood out on Saturday, however, was Moon's ability in the explosion drill aspect of the event, jumping a staggering 40.5 inches, while jumping over 11 feet in the broad jump. Both drills showcase how explosive an athlete is on a given play.

His 40-yard dash time at 4.76 wasn't anything to scoff at, either. Though it graded out as just "okay" by the RAS metric, it would bode well for Moon to play in the middle of a 3-4 defense, or as an on-ball linebacker rushing the passer from the outside.

While at Florida, Moon always showcased some sort of potential, playing various roles from defensive end to BUCK to middle linebacker. Due to various injuries throughout the years since he stepped foot in Gainesville in 2016, it could never be fully fleshed out.

In six years, Moon accounted for 151 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks while at Florida. He added four pass breakups and two forced fumbles as well.

It will be intriguing to see where Moon ultimately lands if selected in the NFL Draft. Most scouts currently have him projected as a late-round pick, but his NFL Combine grades ought to raise him up a bit, or at the very least, give him an opportunity to have his tape re-visited.

