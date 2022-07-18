Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday morning.

The Maxwell Award has been presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. The award has been around since 1937 and Florida has seen the award given to a player three times, including Gator Great, and quarterback Tim Tebow twice (2007 and 2008).

The award has also been given to former Florida QB Danny Wuerffel (1996).

For Richardson, his addition to the watch list isn't a surprise. The redshirt sophomore QB is entering his first year with complete control of the reigns on the starting QB role under new head coach Billy Napier.

Last season, Richardson played sparingly, starting against the Georgia Bulldogs and starting the second half of the team's close loss against the LSU Tigers. He would play in eight games in relief of 2021 Florida starting QB Emory Jones.

Richardson's most impressive outing would be against the Tigers when he threw for 167 yards, three touchdowns, and accounted for a rushing touchdown in the contest. Florida would come from behind, losing 49-42.

After being outscored 21-13 in the first half, Florida's offense would explode, scoring 29 points to LSU's 28.

On the year, Richardson would complete 38 out of 66 of his passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

"Named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official. This year will be the 86th anniversary of the award," Florida wrote in its release.

"Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22. The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8."

With SEC Media Day underway in Atlanta this week, expect more comments from Richardson, Napier, offensive lineman Richard Gouriage and linebacker Ventrell Miller as they take part in Florida's session on Wednesday.

