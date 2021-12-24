Florida Gators WR Jacob Copeland Officially Transfers to Maryland

A redshirt junior this season, Jacob Copeland is leaving the Florida Gators, transferring to play for the Maryland Terrapins.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators wide receiver Jacob Copeland has made a decision in where he will be carrying out the rest of his collegiate football career, transferring from UF to join the Maryland Terrapins with head coach Mike Locksley. Copeland announced the commitment on social media earlier today.

Copeland, a redshirt junior this season, announced he would be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 9, playing in his final game with Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF yesterday in Tampa Bay (Fla).

Maryland would announce the transfer just a few minutes later, making it official:

Over his four years at Florida, Copeland accounted for 86 receptions for 1,366 yards and nine touchdowns. He accounted for 41 receptions for 642 yards and four touchdowns as one of Florida's primary pass catchers this season.

Now, Copeland will take his talents up north to Maryland after Florida underwent a coaching change this season, firing Dan Mullen.

The Gators will head into next year with a lot of uncertainty at the receiver position. While a couple of players such as Trent Whittemore and Xzavier Henderson, and perhaps Justin Shorter for one more season, will likely return, the team doesn't have very much depth behind those players.

Not many players have played significant enough snaps to be deemed dependable at least. Still, new head coach Billy Napier and new wide receivers coach Keary Colbert will have their work cut out for them in order to re-vitalize the team's receiver room moving forward.

