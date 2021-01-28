Florida Gators Recruiting: 2022 RBs to Keep Tabs On

Florida has offered plenty of running backs in the class of 2022. Here are some early standouts and names worth remembering.

Photo of Woodward Academy (Ga.) running back Damari Alston. Credit: Maria Golick

The Florida Gators haven't signed a high school running back prospect since Nay'Quan Wright got pen-to-paper two recruiting classes ago. Greg Knox, UF's running back coach, wants to break that streak this year.

Although the 2022 recruiting frenzy hasn't officially kicked off with 2021 National Signing Day quickly approaching, Florida has already begun to hammer the running back position. So far, the Gators have offered 23 running backs, according to 247Sports.

After identifying several 2022 quarterbacks to monitor for Florida entering the cycle, we've broken down numerous running back targets for the Gators below. Of course, other running backs could emerge throughout the year.

Jamie Felix

5-10, 190 pounds, Camden County (Ga.)

Florida has been the leader in Felix's clubhouse dating back to last March, per 247Sports. The Kingsland, Ga. native has been recruited by the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Auburn, Florida State, and Miami as well, and is being targeted as a two-sport athlete to play baseball by several universities.

A one-cut-and-go running back, Felix possesses good speed and executes zone rushing concepts cleanly with great acceleration off of his jab-step and into rushing lanes. Although he isn't a larger back, Felix is a tough tackle with a combination of elusiveness and power upon contact.

Over 28 games in his three-year high school career, Felix has tallied 400 carries for 2213 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, along with 37 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Felix would visit Florida in March 2020 shortly before the recruiting dead period was enacted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaytron Allen

5-foot-11, 206 pounds, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Originally from Norfolk, Va., Allen would transfer to IMG Academy after his freshman year of high school. There, he would split carries with 2021 Georgia signee and starting running back Lovasea Carroll and stand out in his own right, sometimes looking more impressive than his running mate.

Allen would post 1612 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 203 attempts (7.9 yards per carry) in his No. 2 running back role with IMG over the last two seasons. With AllGators in attendance for his September 2020 game against Edgewater (Fla.), Alllen cruised and bruised his way to 107 yards and three scores.

Allen named Florida as one of his top ten schools, along with Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, Oregon, Southern California, and Maryland, earlier in January. Allen earned an offer from UF in November.

Taking over the starting running back position for IMG this upcoming season, Allen should emerge as a household name in the class of 2022.

Terrance Gibbs

6-foot, 190 pounds, Winter Park (Fla.)

Following a transfer from Orlando's nearby Masters Academy, Gibbs was set to take over a prominent role in Winter park's offense before tearing his ACL prior to his junior season.

Prior to his injury, Gibbs compiled 2141 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on 197 carries, averaging a spectacular 10.8 yards per attempt. He caught an additional 24 passes for 366 yards.

Obviously, all eyes will be on if Gibbs can return to full health and to the level of play that he displayed during his first two seasons in his senior year. When he's full-go, Gibbs is an electrifying talent at the running back position who rushes with aggression to create yards after contact. He possesses intriguing upper-body strength to break through tackles and small gaps into daylight.

If he isn't hampered by the injury long-term, Florida will certainly remain in pursuit of Gibbs' services. So will his other offers, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State.

Damari Alston

5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Woodward Academy (Ga.)

A recruit who has often shared his interest in Florida, Alston received an offer from Florida last June and named the Gators as his early leader a month later. While he walked back on Florida or any school being a favorite in his recruitment, he is intrigued by Florida's longing for two RBs in the class of 2022.

Alston has been highly productive within the Woodward offense dating back to his freshman year, accumulating 2556 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on 418 carries (6.1 yards per attempt) and catching 45 passes for 463 yards and four receiving scores.

Should Florida end up signing two running backs this year, Alston and Felix could make for quite a tandem. The two Peach State running backs are friends and possess rushing styles that would complement each other well within an offense. Alston is an explosive rusher through the hole and utilizes his upper body strength to brush off tacklers as he strives for yards after contact, while Felix might be the faster of the two.

Rashod Dubinion

5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)

Fast, shifty, and elusive best describes Dubinion's play style. Although he may not blow you away physically at the position given his size, he'll make you pay for thinking he's an easy tackle as such.

Dubinion is aggressive through his cuts and maintains his balance well upon contact, often requiring numerous defenders to hit him from different angles in order to be brought down. He'll need to work on maintaining it, but Dubinion's top speed is impressive as well and he can get to it quickly off of jab steps.

Dubinion received an offer from Florida in February 2020 and visited for UF's junior day event the next month, shortly before the NCAA enacted a recruiting dead period amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dubinion has no high school stats available.