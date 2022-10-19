Gators No. 1 Target Cormani McClain Sets Commitment Date

The long-awaited end of priority Florida Gators defensive back target Cormani McClain’s recruitment is in sight.

On Tuesday evening, McClain’s mother, Kaishay White, announced that the talented Lakeland prospect will be committing to his school of choice on Oct. 27, just nine days away.

The ceremony will be held at Youkey Theatre at the RP Funding Center. It’s scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET, with Alabama, Florida and Miami slated as the finalists for his pledge.

Dating back to the last staff, McClain has been one of the top overall targets for the Gators in the 2023 cycle. When the new staff took over in December, one of their first orders of business amid their mission to fill out the remainder of the transition class was to begin forming the crucial relationship with McClain and those close to him in hopes of luring him to Gainesville to continue his football career.

Rated as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall player in the nation, according to SI All-American, McClain would be a superstar addition to an already talented group of defensive backs.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, the Polk County native is one of the most polished defensive back recruits to come out of the prep ranks over the last few cycles.

Equipped with unparalleled length, fluid technique and ball-hawking tendencies as an elite press man coverage corner, the team that earns his services can comfortably put him on the field day one to anchor one side of the secondary.

With defensive backs coach Corey Raymond on board — who played a crucial role in developing a bevy of the NFL’s top coverage men during his time at LSU — Florida is in a prime position to walk away with McClain’s talents.

Raymond likens McClain to his former player at LSU and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Derek Stingley.

However, with Alabama pursuing his talents relentless over the next nine days, beating out the supreme blue blood of college football will be a daunting task for Billy Napier and Co. Doing so would be a massive step in the right direction for Florida as they attempt to use success on the trail to rebuild a dormant roster at this point.

McClain currently sits as the top target on Florida’s big bird regardless of position.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.