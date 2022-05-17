Skip to main content

Top WR Johntay Cook II Locks in Florida Gators Official Visit

The Florida Gators will receieve an official visit from one of the nation's top receivers in the class of 2023.

Photo: Florida WRs coach Keary Colbert; Credit: UF athletic association

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the country in the class of 2023, Desoto (Texas) receiver Johntay Cook II has locked in an official visit with the Florida Gators on the weekend of June 3.

Cook, 6-foot, 170 pounds, has been pursued by the Gators for over a year now, offered by the previous coaching staff in April 2021. He was re-offered by UF's new staff this past March with wide receivers coach Keary Colbert leading the way on Cook's recruitment.

It's worth noting that Colbert's first commitment in his position at Florida came at the end of the 2022 cycle from Cook's home state, that being Caleb Douglas from Hightower (Texas).

Cook is considered the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 46 overall prospect in the class of 2023 per the On3Sports consensus rankings. Across two varsity seasons, Cook has compiled 81 receptions for 1,496 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Florida is aiming to put together a strong, deep group of wide receivers in their 2023 recruiting haul. 

The Gators have already obtained commitments at the position from Eustis' (Fla.) Tyree Patterson and Buchholz's (Fla.) Creed Whittemore, and continue to pursue talents such as Cook, Stranahan's (Fla.) Hykeem Williams, Boone's (Fla.) Aidan Mizell, Gaither's (Fla.) Eugene Wilson III, Northwestern's (Fla.) Andy Jean and Lakeland's (Fla.) Tyler Williams, among others.

