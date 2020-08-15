Florida Gators Biggest Remaining 2021 Recruiting Needs

Halfway through August, the Florida Gators already hold 25 commits in the class of 2021. Spots are running out, however, the Gators remain on the prowl for several top defensive talents and perhaps another offensive addition or two depending on how the class shapes out.

With that being said, Florida certainly has needs remaining on the board in order to strengthen the class as a whole. The Gators likely won't be able to take a player from all four of these position groups, but we've laid out some potential targets who have been recruited by the Gators and would fit nicely into the class.

Running back

Commits: None

Targets: Jaylin White

At this rate, Florida will have gone two consecutive classes without signing a high school running back prospect, filling one spot at the position with a transfer from former Miami running back Lorenzo Lingard.

Jaylin White (Dothan, Ala.) named Florida in his top ten schools on June 30th, along with Florida State, South Carolina, Louisville, Texas A & M, Memphis, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Mississippi State, and Penn State. He is the only uncommitted 2021 running back of note to include Florida in a top schools list recently.

The class of 2022 is setting up to be a strong one at running back, and Gators running backs Greg Knox has already begun digging into the class. Two top Georgia running back talents, Woodward Academy's Damari Alston and Camden County's Jamie Felix, are both high on Florida as things stand. Alston discussed Florida being his current favorite school with Sports Illustrated-AllGators here.

Offensive tackle

Commits: Javonte Gardner, Adrein Strickland

Targets: Diego Pounds, Yousef Mugharbil

Florida is set to graduate five offensive linemen after the 2020 season, including two offensive tackles and perhaps three depending on where graduate transfer Stewart Reese lines up this season. The others being starting tackle Stone Forsythe, starting guard/center Brett Heggie, tackle Jean Delance, and center Tanner Rowell.

The Gators do have four offensive line commits in the class of 2021, in Gardner, Strickland, guard Deyavie Hammond, and center Jake Slaughter. Gardner and Strickland both play tackle for their high schools, and perhaps could at the next level, however both possess the intangibles to play guard and at least one of the two could find themselves on the interior at Florida.

Given multiple tackles are set to graduate, paired with freshman Issiah Walker's transfer to Miami before ever practicing with the team, offensive line coach could use a fifth pledge to his unit, this time being a true bookend tackle. The team is targeting Murphy (N.C.) tackle Yousef Mugharbil, for one, but he also projects as a guard at the next level given his short-area strengths and a lack of pass set experience.

Diego Pounds (Millbrook - Raleigh, N.C.) could be the tackle that Hevesy is looking for. Possessing a long, broad frame at 6-6, 305 lbs. with great athleticism for the position, Pounds has seen his recruitment take off recently as he only started playing varsity ball as a junior. Pounds told 247Sports' Blake Alderman that he would like to officially visit Florida, should the NCAA lift the recruiting moratorium amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster, the N.C. area recruiter, sent an offer Pounds' way on April 11th. He is also being recruited by the likes of UNC, Penn State, Alabama, LSU, and other major programs. Below, you can find a snippet of Pounds' Sports Illustrated All-American evaluation.

Polish: Pounds is also adept at running out to make blocks down the field. Hits his targets in the chest with his hands; rarely gets beat with a quick inside move because of his quickness and good base. Bottom Line: Pounds is a natural athlete playing offensive tackle. Possesses the physicalness of an interior offensive lineman, yet the quickness to play left tackle. He’s good in space and does well at finishing blocks when he pulls.

EDGE rusher

Commits: Chief Borders

Targets: Jeremiah Williams

Chief Borders looks the part of a game-wrecking edge rusher at 6-4, 230 lbs., but it's yet to be seen what he can do there on a full-time basis as he projects to Florida's BUCK rush end role. Borders also recently received an appealing Stanford offer, calling the two schools "neck and neck" in an interview with SI-Volunteer Country's Matt Ray.

With that, Florida has continued to target Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala.) edge rusher Jeremiah Williams, who plans to announce his top four schools on August 20th.

A premier edge defender, Williams possesses a long, broad frame that stands to add good weight while he maintains his elite athleticism off of the edge. Williams explodes into the backfield with the flexibility to bend around tackles and agility and strength to counter inside - regardless of the way he goes, he gets into the backfield with ease to pressure quarterbacks and defend the edge.

Here is a snippet of Williams' SIAA evaluation:

Athleticism: ​Solid all-around athlete who plays with strength and toughness. Comfortable setting edges versus reach and base blocks with 1 or 2-hand punch. Has good range and works to maintain outside leverage to reach ball-carriers playside. Solid first-step quickness as a pass-rusher. Flashes good ability to clear hips and flatten when cornering and has excellent closing quickness. Instincts: ​Times blitzes well with late declaration pre-snap when working off ball and stacked. Plays with solid eyes in zone coverage concepts. Can relate to 2 and 3 in coverage with solid break on ball. Alert to attack throwing arm when pursuing and finishing on passers. Alert to get mitts inside throwing lanes at the line of scrimmage.

Off-ball linebacker

Commits: Diwun Black

Targets: Xavian Sorey Jr., Smael Mondon Jr.

The Gators have a chance to fill every position on defense with at least one 2021 prospect should they land a middle linebacker prospect, and IMG Academy's Xavian Sorey Jr. (Graceville, Fla.) fits that bill. Florida sent Sorey his first scholarship offer in January of 2018.

Sorey is as athletic as they come at the linebacker position which would suit him well on the inside, outside, or even as an edge defender, paired with his long frame. However, his instincts both in coverage and as an open-space run defender make him a great fit as the man in the middle.

Here's a snippet from Sorey's SIAA profile:

Instincts: Smart, aware prospect on either side of the ball. Shows some baiting traits in pass coverage along with ball-hawking style when the ball is in the air. With the ball in his hands, runs like a freight train with more agility in the open field than his build would suggest. Very strong at the point of contact on either side of the football. Great vision allows for impact plays in close quarters and lateral ability works well as a runner or on defense in disengaging from blockers. Polish: Three-down defender tracks the football well in space or on the edge with leverage and closing speed. Raw as a pass-rusher but disciplined within responsibility versus the run. Adequate patience before attacking. Strong ball skills and hands to haul in the football away from his body.

Paulding County (Dallas, Ga.) linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. named Florida to his top five teams on July 5th, along with Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Auburn. He profiles more as a MONEY weak-side linebacker with the ability to hover the line of scrimmage and attack.