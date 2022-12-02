Gators Crack Top 10 in SI's December Recruiting Rankings

The latest batch of recruiting class rankings from Sports Illustrated saw the Gators jump into the top ten for the first time in the 2023 cycle, thanks to Pittsburg (Calif.) High quarterback Jaden Rashada's flip from Miami to Florida on November 11.

The move wasn't enough for the Gators to leapfrog their in-state rivals, as the Hurricanes have continued to put together a strong class of commitments including former priority UF cornerback target Cormani McClain and, most recently, edge rusher Collins Acheampong, who flipped to UM from another UM, Michigan on Tuesday.

Still, UF is trending in the right direction as the Early Signing Period approaches this month. No. 10 is Florida's highest ranking in SI's class of 2023 monthly recruiting rankings since the list debuted in August, and the Gators currently possess the SEC's fifth-highest-ranked haul of pledges.

10. Florida (11) Verbal Commitments: 22 SI99 Recruits: 4 Another SEC program preparing for a splash finish, Florida got the ball rolling with one of the biggest flips of the recruiting cycle in prying Jaden Rashada away from Miami. The elite QB was trending to the program before selecting the Hurricanes in the summer and it never waned on courting the Californian, who has now become a vocal part of the commitment class. There was more news at the quarterback position in Gainesville, as the program moved on from longtime commitment and in-state talent Marcus Stokes after a video of him using a racial slur was posted on social media. He has since apologized for using the language while "listening to rap music."

You can find SI's December top 25 rankings below.

The following top 25 focuses on SI99 members, premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback), general quality at the top of the class and also positional units being constructed together while addressing team needs.

1, Alabama (ranked No. 1 in November)

2. Notre Dame (5)

3. Texas (4)

4. Georgia (3)

5. Ohio State (2)

6. LSU (6)

7. Miami (7)

8. Tennessee (10)

9. Clemson (8)

10. Florida (11)

11. Oregon (12)

12. Oklahoma (9)

13. USC (13)

14. Penn State (14)

15. South Carolina (15)

16. Florida State (20)

17. Baylor (16)

18. North Carolina (17)

19. Arkansas (18)

20. Louisville (19)

21. Texas Tech (21)

22. Washington (24)

23. Texas A&M (22)

24. Michigan (25)

25. TCU (NR)

Dropped Out: Cincinnati (23)

Next Five Up: Iowa, Ole Miss, Duke, Northwestern, Auburn

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.