Race for No. 1 Recruiting Class Narrowing in December Ranking

December comes with plenty on the college football calendar, with recruiting serving as the constant amid the crossover feel of the coaching carousel, championship weekend, College Football Playoff seeding and of course the NCAA transfer portal itself.

As roster turnover and roster management remain prime topics fueling the movement in the sport at a rate few were prepared for, recruiting will hold the same level of fluidity. It's true in the race for the top class of 2023, where clarity is on the calendar come National Signing Day Dec. 21.

As such, Sports Illustrated updates the Top 25 class ranking before the chaos takes over.

1. Alabama (Ranked No. 1 in November)

Verbal Commitments: 24

SI99 Recruits: 8

While other programs close the gap on Alabama's long lead in these rankings, the Crimson Tide hit another position of need in landing Florida-based wide receiver Jaren Hamilton at the end of November. The balanced wide receiver brings a balance to a wide receiver haul featuring lengthy SI99 downfield talent Jalen Hale as well as junior college star Malik Benson.

2. Notre Dame (5)

Verbal Commitments: 25

SI99 Recruits: 8

One could make the case for the Irish being considered the nation's hottest team on the recruiting trail, with more additions on the way in early December. Marcus Freeman's squad hit big in November, though, answering the longstanding question surrounding quarterback recruiting with a successful flip of SI99 quarterback and longtime Pittsburgh commitment Kenny Minchey. The flip game was at play in getting former Wisconsin offensive tackle commitment Christopher Terek on the commitment list, too. Notre Dame now joins Alabama and Texas with an astounding eight SI99 members currently on the commitment list.

3. Texas (4)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 8

While the Longhorns lost out on in-state defensive back Jamel Johnson, who is back on the market, UT flipped one of the top pass-rushers in the country from rival Oklahoma in Colton Vasek. The SI99 standout is from local power Austin (Texas) Westlake and helps Steve Sarkisian's program hit a major need along the way. UT has many programs gunning for its top commitments like No. 1 running back Cedric Baxter (Florida State threatening) and No. 2 cornerback Malik Muhammad (Alabama), among others, so maintenance will play as important as new additions down the stretch.

4. Georgia (3)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 7

UGA continues to push for a strong close and it appears all but a certainty to hit along the defensive line in December. In November, the Bulldogs flipped Oklahoma wide receiver pledge Anthony Evans to add depth to a strong pass-catcher haul. It did lose out on the longtime pledge of lengthy south Florida cornerback prospect Daniel Harris, though there is a chance he rejoins Kirby Smart's class when all is said and done.

5. Ohio State (2)

Verbal Commitments: 19

SI99 Recruits: 7

November was rare by Ohio State recruiting standards, as it lost two primary skill position players from the offensive commitment list. Elite 11 quarterback Brock Glenn, a late summer addition, flipped his pledge to Mike Norvell and Florida State. Just before that, longtime running back commitment Mark Fletcher elected to open up his recruitment after game visits to in-state powers Miami and Florida. December will play much kinder to OSU with elite pass-rush targets and potentially a quarterback flip of their own in play.

6. LSU (6)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 4

The SEC West champions had a busy, yet balanced month of November. A pair of new commitments came on board along the trenches in offensive lineman DJ Chester and pass rusher Dylan Carpenter. However, two defensive line projections left the haul, including Darron Reed, who flipped to the Auburn Tigers. The other decommitment, Josh Mickens, has frequented Ohio State and could be the next pledge for Ryan Day's program.

7. Miami (7)

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 6

Another program with a new addition and a noteworthy subtraction is, of course, The U, which lost out on longtime QB commitment and top-10 recruit Jaden Rashada. His flip to Florida, combined with an awful on-field product, created plenty of worry surrounding the top-10 recruiting class—though most recruits have doubled down in their solidity to the Hurricanes since. Things appear back on track for Mario Cristobal and company, as it flipped Michigan commitment Collins Acheampong at the end of November. The latest chatter suggests another defensive line flip could be on the way by week's end.

8. Tennessee (10)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 5

The Vols are the hottest recruiting program in SEC country at the moment, fresh off of a busy month of November. It added the fastest-rising defensive line recruit in America in Daevin Hobbs despite pushes from Georgia, Alabama and others while also flipping Kentucky running back commitment and bruising back Khalifa Keith. Another Alabama native, offensive lineman Vysen Lang, spurned in-state interest for Tennessee.

9. Clemson (8)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 4

Dabo Swinney's program has heated up on the recruiting trail, also dipping into the state of Alabama for an elite addition in Phenix City (Ala.) Central pass rusher Tomarrion Parker. The former Penn State commitment had most of the SEC hot on his trail before the final decision came down. Clemson also picked up in-state receiver recruit Tyler Brown over some 20 other scholarship offers to his name.

10. Florida (10)

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 4

Another SEC program preparing for a splash finish, Florida got the ball rolling with one of the biggest flips of the recruiting cycle in prying Jaden Rashada away from Miami. The elite QB was trending to the program before selecting the Hurricanes in the summer and it never waned on courting the Californian, who has now become a vocal part of the commitment class. There was more news at the quarterback position in Gainesville, as the program moved on from longtime commitment and in-state talent Marcus Stokes after a video of him using a racial slur was posted on social media. He has since apologized for using the language while "listening to rap music."

11. Oregon (12)

Verbal Commitments: 24

SI99 Recruits: 3

While the Ducks navigate holding on to key offensive recruits in the wake of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham's departure for Arizona State, the program hit in the trenches again in November via SEC country. One-time Texas A&M commitment Johnny Bowens picked UO over A&M and Texas on Thanksgiving Day. Lakeland (Fla.) High School senior riser Gernorris Wilson, who opened up his Auburn recruitment after Bryan Harsin was fired, took a trip to Eugene and was on the Duck commitment list not long after.

12. Oklahoma (9)

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 2

Not only is Brent Venables dealing with a transfer portal exodus of sorts with his current roster, but the first full recruiting class under his watch took two key lumps in losing SI99 pass rusher Colton Vasek to rival Texas and wide receiver Anthony Evans to Georgia. It responded on the other side of the ball, however, in new commitments Kendel Dolby and Ashton Sanders at defensive back and defensive line, respectively.

13. USC (13)

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 4

The Trojans stayed put in the class of 2023 but figure to close well given the success of Lincoln Riley's program in his first year as head coach. SI99 No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson and top-50 recruit Matayo Uiagalelei are among the top targets nearing a final decision.

14. Penn State (14)

Verbal Commitments: 19

SI99 Recruits: 2

Wide receiver Ejani Shakir departed Penn State's class in November. The coming weeks figure to see the Nittany Lions fare much better on the trail, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

15. South Carolina (15)

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 1

Shane Beamer's program was neutral on the commitment list in November but plenty of top targets remain in the mix, including one of the most rare athletic profiles in the country in football and track star Nyckoles Harbor. The D.C. native has frequented Columbia late in his recruitment.

16. Florida State (20)

Verbal Commitments: 16

SI99 Recruits: 2

Aligned with their on-field rise, Florida State continues to press on the recruiting trail after answering a big question mark in the class having flipped quarterback Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The Memphis native has been a target for Norvell's staff dating back to when FSU already had one quarterback on board (Chris Parson, now a Mississippi State pledge) in the spring.

17. Baylor (16)

Verbal Commitments: 24

SI99 Recruits: 1

All is stable for Dave Aranda's program and class at Baylor, where the top-ranked commitment in SI99 QB Austin Novosad looks like more important of a get than ever as the Bears are potentially down to just one scholarship quarterback entering bowl season.

18. North Carolina (17)

Verbal Commitments: 19

SI99 Recruits: 0

Carolina lost out on one of its top defensive commitments in do-it-all athlete Rico Walker decommitting to the surprise of many. Other commitments are being targeted by other programs so Mack Brown's class perception will lean on holding onto recruits as much as picking up new ones in December.

19. Arkansas (18)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 0

Status quo with Sam Pittman's big and balanced commitment class, which did not suffer an in-season decommitment despite some disappointment in Fayetteville.

20. Louisville (19)

Verbal Commitments: 15

SI99 Recruits: 1

Several programs are working on flipping Louisville commitments down the stretch of the recruiting cycle, especially with a handful being from the state of California, with the current group of pledges to UofL could still be considered one of the top skill-position hauls in the country. How many stick with the Cardinals in the end?

21. Texas Tech (21)

Verbal Commitments: 25

SI99 Recruits: 0

Joey McGuire's big class remains on board, though November defection Kaleb Smith will project as a big loss in the final analysis. The in-state star wide receiver is likely to reveal his final college decision very soon.

22. Washington (24)

Verbal Commitments: 18

SI99 Recruits: 0

The Huskies recruiting class remains intact heading into the early signing period, though it hasn't come without contention from rivals Oregon and USC at different points.

23. Texas A&M (21)

Verbal Commitments: 11

SI99 Recruits: 2

The Aggies' small group continues to be a hot topic in recruiting circles, and one of its top pledges has since moved on in SI99 linebacker Anthony Hill. Many have eyes on fellow SI99 Texan David Hicks, who has visited Oregon and Oklahoma in recent weeks.

24. Michigan (25)

Verbal Commitments: 18

SI99 Recruits: 0

The College Football Playoff-bound Wolverines have hit the trail hard just as their perfect regular season wound down. After the monster win in Columbus over Ohio State, UM added a pair of Ohioans to the class in defensive back Cameron Calhoun and versatile athlete Jason Hewlett. Linebacker Breon Ishmail jumped on board the day before the rivalry win. Jim Harbaugh's program was also poached in November as Miami swung and hit for 6-foot-7 California athlete Collins Acheampong.

25. TCU (NR)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 0

Another program clearly benefitting from the on-field rise is Sonny Dykes' class. TCU has found its way into the top 25 with a steady build in the 2023 class, capped by most recent commitment and elite defensive line recruit Markis Deal, who opted for the Big 12's best on Nov. 20 over 40 reported scholarship offers including Georgia and Alabama.

Dropped Out: Cincinnati (23)

Next Five Up: Iowa, Ole Miss, Duke, Northwestern, Auburn

More College Football Coverage: