Kentucky offensive tackle transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin plans to visit the Florida Gators this weekend, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Goodwin was considered the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 38 overall prospect in the class of 2022, per the 247Sports composite rankings. The Charleston (Ind.) High product signed with Kentucky over 62 other offers, including programs such as Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida.

A mid-year enrollee, Goodwin burned his redshirt as a freshman by appearing in 12 games during the 2022 season. He did not break the starting lineup on the offensive line, however, and peaked as the Wildcats' backup left tackle on the depth chart. Goodwin entered the transfer portal on Dec. 16 and did not take part in Kentucky's bowl game.

Wiltfong mentioned Louisville or a potential return to Kentucky as competition for Florida in the fight for Goodwin's transfer. If he were to pick the Gators, Wiltfong reports that a decision would need to be made during his visit as UF's spring semester is already underway.

Similarly, if that were to be the case, Alabama offensive tackle transfer Damieon George Jr. enrolled at Florida this past Wednesday after committing to the Gators past the drop/add deadline for spring classes.

Florida has placed an emphasis on acquiring offensive line talent through the portal this offseason, first securing Baylor guard transfer Micah Muazzccua and then George in its attempt to fill four starting roles vacated from the 2022 season.

