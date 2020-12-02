FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Florida Gators Remain No. 6 in College Football Playoff Rankings

The latest College Football Playoff Rankings are live.
For the second week in a row, the Florida Gators are ranked at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The top seven teams did not move in the second installment of the 2020 rankings.

Below, you can find the top 25 in its entirety.

1, Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Clemson (8-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Georgia (6-2)

9. Iowa State (7-2)

10 Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (5-1)

13. Brigham Young (9-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. Oklahoma State (6-2)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. North Carolina (6-3)

18. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

19. Iowa (4-2)

20. Southern California (3-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Washington (3-0)

23. Oregon (3-1)

24. Tulsa (5-1)

25. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)

In total, four teams can be found from the SEC within the top 25, in fact, within the top 10: Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, and Georgia.

A win over Tennessee this weekend would lock the Gators into a spot for Dec. 19's SEC Championship Game, likely to be against Alabama which can clinch the SEC West with a win over LSU on Saturday. Florida has no remaining East games left, and while the Crimson Tide will see divisional opponent Arkansas on Dec. 12, Alabama has the head-to-head advantage over Texas A&M if the two programs end with identical West records.

It's this simple: If Florida wins out, including in Atlanta against the Crimson Tide, the Gators will make the College Football Playoff for the first time.

