Report: Gators Add Defensive Line Transfer

August 30, 2021
Report: Florida Gators Add Defensive Line Transfer

The Florida Gators have added more defensive line depth ahead of the 2021 season.
The Florida Gators have added a third defensive line transfer before the 2021 season begins, with the late addition of former Auburn lineman Tyrone Truesdell, according to Nick de la Torre of Rivals.

Truesdell is expected to be eligible for the 2021 season as a graduate student, but that has yet to be confirmed by UF. Truesdell entered the transfer portal before Auburn's fall camp began.

Truesdell, 6-foot-2, 326 pounds, is a flexible defensive lineman who has experience playing both three-technique and nose tackle, meaning he should supply the Gators with valuable depth in his fifth collegiate season. In four seasons with the Tigers, including two as a starter, Truesdell recorded 67 tackles, three sacks, nine tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.

Before spring camp began, Florida welcomed defensive line transfers Antonio Shelton from Penn State and Daquan Newkirk from Auburn, Truesdell's former Tigers teammate. It might take Truesdell time to become acclimated within the program before he can take the field, but Shelton and Newkirk are expected to field major roles if not start for the Gators in 2021.

Truesdell has been added to Florida's football roster.

