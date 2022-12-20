Richard Gouraige Thanks Gator Nation, Officially Enters NFL Draft

Florida offensive tackle Richard Gouraige made his plans for the future official on Monday evening, announcing that he will forgo his final season of college eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gouraige accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl last Monday, all but confirming his intention to go pro this offseason.

"It has been a true blessing to be a part of the Florida Gator Football Program over the last five years while earning my degree from such an outstanding academic institution," Gouraige wrote.

"I would like to thank my mom for showing me the true meaning of perseverance. To the rest of my family, I am forever grateful for your continued support — it does not go unnoticed. I would like to thank coach [Dan] Mullen and coach [Billy] Napier as well as all my coaches (past and present), teammates, and trainers for supporting me throughout my time at the University of Florida.

"I most importantly want to thank the Gator Nation Fans — you all have helped me grow and become a better man on and off the field. I look forward to your continued support as I declare for the 2023 NFL Daft to continue pursuing my dreams."

Gouraige spent five seasons with the Gators and appeared in 50 games, earning 41 starts primarily at left tackle but also at left guard during his redshirt freshman year. He graduated from UF in the spring of 2022 with a degree in sociology.

Pro Football Focus credits Gouraige with his best season as a starter, out of three and a half, in 2022. He tied his career low in sacks allowed (one) and gave up his second-fewest pressures in a starting campaign (14) while posting a career-high run-blocking grade (65.9).

He's the eighth Gator to have officially entered the draft this offseason, following quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter, guard O'Cyrus Torrence, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, linebacker Ventrell Miller, safety Trey Dean III and dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr.

