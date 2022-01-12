Gators RB Dameon Pierce Officially Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Perhaps one of the most underrated running backs in recent Florida Gators history, Dameon Pierce is putting his name in the 2022 NFL Draft hat.

Long expected and anticipated, Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce has called it a career at Florida, announcing his intentions to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Pierce, along with all players in college football, had an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Now, after accepting a bid to play in the Senior Bowl later this year, Pierce essentially makes it official and finishes his illustrious career at Florida having played four years with the program.

Pierce made the declaration via his Instagram account late Tuesday afternoon, first thanking coaches, friends family and Gator Nation for the great memories at The Swamp and for the unconditional support, they all gave him during his time at Florida.

"With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and putting all my efforts and focus into that. Once again, thank you all, and it's nothing but love," he wrote.



Pierce, 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, was one of the top tailbacks for Florida over the past couple of seasons. With bruising, powerful running, along with a bit of speed once he gets moving, Pierce quickly became a fan favorite, one of the most efficient players on offense in 2021.

Pierce's ability to make tacklers miss in the open field, along with at the lien of scrimmage was also what made him so successful at Florida. In 2021, Pierce ran for 574 yards on just 100 carries, a 5.7 yards per attempt average. He would add 13 rushing touchdowns. He also caught the ball 19 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

In his career, Pierce averaged 5.5 yards a pop, rushing for 1,806 carries and 23 touchdowns. He has 45 career catches for 422 yards and five scores as well.

While his numbers don't exactly jump off the page so far as yardage is concerned, Pierce's ability to make plays was hampered by the Florida coaching staff in the previous regime; the team opted to use many running backs in a rotation, limiting touches for their best player.

Now, he's off to the NFL, certain to get the bulk of carries for some club in the not-so-distant future. Where he may land will likely depend on his measurables that are taken at the annual NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

