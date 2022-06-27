Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman Transferring to UCF

After entering the transfer portal on Friday, Florida Gators running back Demarkcus Bowman has found his landing spot, officially committing to the UCF Knights. Bowman would announce his intentions to play for the Knights via social media.

Bowman, a former five-star recruit, originally transferred from the Clemson Tigers to the Gators near the end of the 2020 season. He would be immediately eligible and play sparingly at Florida in 2021, playing in just five games as a reserve back, rushing 14 times for 81 yards.

Soon to be with the Knights, Bowman will have played for his third collegiate program. He joins former Gators tight end Kemore Gamble, who also transferred to the Knights earlier this year following the program's regime change from head coach Dan Mullen to head coach Billy Napier.

The Gators were simply unable to tap into the potential that Bowman showed during his prep career, opting to go with backs that were already on the roster, including recent transfer RB Montrell Johnson, who followed Napier from Louisianna to Florida.

Florida is also seeing talent incoming in the form of recruit RB Trevor Etienne, who looks to carve out a role with the team either this year or next season. The team will also look toward RBs Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard, who are expected to compete with Johnson for snaps this season.

