Skip to main content

Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman Transferring to UCF

Florida Gators running back Demarkcus Bowman entered the transfer portal on Friday before committing to the UCF Knights.

After entering the transfer portal on Friday, Florida Gators running back Demarkcus Bowman has found his landing spot, officially committing to the UCF Knights. Bowman would announce his intentions to play for the Knights via social media.

Bowman, a former five-star recruit, originally transferred from the Clemson Tigers to the Gators near the end of the 2020 season. He would be immediately eligible and play sparingly at Florida in 2021, playing in just five games as a reserve back, rushing 14 times for 81 yards.

RELATED:  How Does Bowman’s Transfer Decision Affect the Gators’ RB Room?

Soon to be with the Knights, Bowman will have played for his third collegiate program. He joins former Gators tight end Kemore Gamble, who also transferred to the Knights earlier this year following the program's regime change from head coach Dan Mullen to head coach Billy Napier.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Gators were simply unable to tap into the potential that Bowman showed during his prep career, opting to go with backs that were already on the roster, including recent transfer RB Montrell Johnson, who followed Napier from Louisianna to Florida. 

Florida is also seeing talent incoming in the form of recruit RB Trevor Etienne, who looks to carve out a role with the team either this year or next season. The team will also look toward RBs Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard, who are expected to compete with Johnson for snaps this season.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Grayson Howard
Football

Gators Target LB Grayson Howard Commits to South Carolina

By Demetrius Harvey52 minutes ago
Derrick LeBlanc 4
Recruiting

DL Derrick LeBlanc Includes Gators in Top 3, Moves Up Commitment Date

By Demetrius Harvey1 hour ago
Andy Jean
Recruiting

Gators Take the Lead for WR Andy Jean

By Zach Goodall6 hours ago
Billy Napier 3
Recruiting

Jaden Rashada Commits to Miami, What’s Next for the Florida Gators?

By Demetrius Harvey22 hours ago
Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

Elite QB Jaden Rashada Picks Miami Over Florida

By Zach Goodall23 hours ago
Roderick Kearney 2
Recruiting

Gators Priority OL Target Roderick Kearney Commits to Florida State

By Demetrius HarveyJun 26, 2022
KingJoseph Edwards
Recruiting

2024 ATH KingJoseph Edwards Reflects on Unique Visit to Florida

By Brandon CarrollJun 26, 2022
Gavin Hill
Recruiting

Gainesville Product, DL Gavin Hill Commits to the Gators

By Brandon CarrollJun 25, 2022