SEC Plans to Unveil 2020 Schedule Tomorrow Night at 7 P.M.

In an unprecedented time that has seen changes and cancellations run rampant throughout the college football world, the SEC has announced that they will be unveiling the full 2020 schedule tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network with Paul Finebaum revealing week one matchups beforehand at 3 p.m.

Following a season that saw the Florida Gators go 11-2 and build off an excellent turnaround of the program in Dan Mullen’s first season in 2018, Florida goes into the upcoming year with high expectations.

Looking to once again take the next jump into becoming a championship contender in Mullen’s third season at the helm, the path they will be taking looks much different.

Despite the outright cancellations of the Big Ten and the PAC-12 seasons, the Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey feel as if they have the formula to combat COVID-19 and continue forward with safety in mind for all parties involved.

With the SEC electing to push the start date back to September 26th, Florida is set to kick off in just over a month and will do so with hopes to reach the SEC Championship game now scheduled for December 12th.

On top of the previously scheduled games with their yearly SEC East foes as well as LSU and Ole Miss, UF added matchups with Texas A & M and Arkansas to the 2020 lineup to achieve the 10-game conference-only plan.

With fall camp beginning tomorrow, the Gators will be preparing for their week one opponent with just over a month’s notice.

Until tomorrow night gives us a clearer look at Florida’s timeline this fall, here’s a look at the opponents they will face off against in the upcoming year:

vs. Kentucky

@ Tennessee

vs. South Carolina

vs. LSU

@ Ole Miss

vs. Georgia (at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.)

@ Vanderbilt

vs. Missouri

vs. Arkansas

@ Texas A & M