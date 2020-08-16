SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

SEC Plans to Unveil 2020 Schedule Tomorrow Night at 7 P.M.

Brandon Carroll

In an unprecedented time that has seen changes and cancellations run rampant throughout the college football world, the SEC has announced that they will be unveiling the full 2020 schedule tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network with Paul Finebaum revealing week one matchups beforehand at 3 p.m.

Following a season that saw the Florida Gators go 11-2 and build off an excellent turnaround of the program in Dan Mullen’s first season in 2018, Florida goes into the upcoming year with high expectations.

Looking to once again take the next jump into becoming a championship contender in Mullen’s third season at the helm, the path they will be taking looks much different.

Despite the outright cancellations of the Big Ten and the PAC-12 seasons, the Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey feel as if they have the formula to combat COVID-19 and continue forward with safety in mind for all parties involved.

With the SEC electing to push the start date back to September 26th, Florida is set to kick off in just over a month and will do so with hopes to reach the SEC Championship game now scheduled for December 12th.

On top of the previously scheduled games with their yearly SEC East foes as well as LSU and Ole Miss, UF added matchups with Texas A&M and Arkansas to the 2020 lineup to achieve the 10-game conference-only plan.

With fall camp beginning tomorrow, the Gators will be preparing for their week one opponent with just over a month’s notice.

Until tomorrow night gives us a clearer look at Florida’s timeline this fall, here’s a look at the opponents they will face off against in the upcoming year:

vs. Kentucky

@ Tennessee

vs. South Carolina

vs. LSU

@ Ole Miss

vs. Georgia (at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.)

@ Vanderbilt

vs. Missouri

vs. Arkansas

@ Texas A&M

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators 2020 Point Guard Outlook

Analyzing the future of the point guard position for the Gators and how the difference of play-styles aids their offensive ability in the upcoming season.

Brandon Carroll

Projecting the Florida Gators 2020 Fall Camp Special Teams Depth Chart

What will Greg Knox's other unit look like for the Florida Gators during the 2020 season?

Demetrius Harvey

Projecting the Florida Gators 2020 Fall Camp Safeties Depth Chart

The 2020 Florida Gators safety room is loaded with veterans and incoming freshmen who need to step up.

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

PFN Selects Two Gators in Three-Round 2021 NFL Mock Draft

The Florida Gators will be well-represented in the 2021 NFL Draft one way or anything. Pro Football Network tabs two in the first three rounds.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Biggest Remaining 2021 Recruiting Needs

Which positions remain the biggest needs for the Florida Gators in the class of 2021?

Zach Goodall

Former Gators Basketball PF Kerry Blackshear Jr. Signs Pro Deal in Israel

After running out of eligibility, Kerry Blackshear Jr. will join the Hapoel Giboa Galil based in north-east Israel.

Demetrius Harvey

Projecting the Florida Gators 2020 Fall Camp CB Depth Chart

What will Torrian Gray's unit look like for the Florida Gators during the 2020 season?

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Comparing 2021 Florida Recruits to Former Gators: CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Who do Florida recruits resemble? What previous Gators do future Gators play like?

GrahamMarsh_

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators' Jeremiah Moon Nominated for Campbell Trophy

The Florida Gators have nominated defensive end/outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Demetrius Harvey

Video: Florida Gators Commit Kamar Wilcoxson's Cornerback Training

Florida Gators cornerback commit Kamar Wilcoxson shares his offseason training at cornerback.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall